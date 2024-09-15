'At my sister's wedding, she made a joke about me in her speech. I walked out while everyone laughed.'

"I could feel my face getting hot and my stomach dropped. This was a topic I had confided in her many times, and it felt like she was mocking something that caused me a lot of pain."

A 34 year old woman has shared a story that began with a "joke" and ended with her walking out of her sister's wedding, and it's causing quite the stir online.

The story begins at the wedding reception, where the bride gave a speech. Everything started out normal… until she brought up her sister.

"She started making a joke about how I was the 'favourite' child because I didn't have kids and could still live my life freely, unlike her and other 'tired' parents," shared the sister in question.

Here's the kicker.

"I have been struggling with infertility for about five years now," the woman wrote on the sub-reddit r/AmITheAsshole.

"It's been a really tough journey for my husband (36M) and me, and we've gone through rounds of IVF, countless doctor appointments, and a lot of emotional highs and lows."

The bride, 29, laughed at her own remark, as did some guests. While the woman stayed seated for a few minutes, she confessed that she "couldn't take it".

"I quietly got up, left the table, and ended up leaving the wedding entirely," she explained. "My husband came with me, and on the way home, I started getting texts from family members asking why I left. Apparently, my sister noticed and is furious, saying I made a scene and ruined her big day."

She finished the post: "Some of my family members are siding with her, saying it was "just a joke" and that I'm too sensitive. I get that it was her wedding day, but I just couldn't sit there after what she said. I didn't confront her or make a scene; I just quietly left because I needed to get away."