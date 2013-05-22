Woman reunited with her dog after the Oklahoma tornado.

Now this you have to see.

Barbara Garcia thought she lost everything when the Oklahoma tornado struck her home earlier this week – and that was including her precious dog. “I was sitting on my stool holding my dog. This was the game plan all through the years to go in that little bathroom,” she said. “I never lost consciousness and I hollered for my little dog and he didn’t answer or didn’t come.”

In this incredible video, Barbara is talking to news crews about the loss of her home and her dog when out of nowhere the TV crew starts to yell “the dog, the dog.”

Have a look at what happens next.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIQetGAPqSE