News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Woman reunited with her dog after the Oklahoma tornado.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now this you have to see.

Barbara Garcia thought she lost everything when the Oklahoma tornado struck her home earlier this week – and that was including her precious dog. “I was sitting on my stool holding my dog. This was the game plan all through the years to go in that little bathroom,” she said. “I never lost consciousness and I hollered for my little dog and he didn’t answer or didn’t come.”

In this incredible video, Barbara is talking to news crews about the loss of her home and her dog when out of nowhere the TV crew starts to yell “the dog, the dog.”

Have a look at what happens next.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIQetGAPqSE

Tags: video

Related Stories

Recommended