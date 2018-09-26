These are the unexpected perks that'll get you cool parent cred at the Women's International Cricket.

Every parent knows that it’s just not the cricket without all the family fun like jumping castles, mini-matches and ball skills games, during the match breaks. The kids love it, and we love it, because they do. It’s a win-win.

But in very exciting news, and just in time for the school holidays, Cricket Australia is planning to make sure every parent gets more runs for their money.

The Commonwealth Bank Women’s International Series in Sydney on Saturday, September 29 is taking game day next level with range of attractions that don’t just please the little ones, but the folks too. That’s you, yes you.

Kids get in free and there’s free #WATCHME t-shirts for the first 1000 people through the gates…which is extremely exciting, and excellent value for money, considering how much school holiday activities usually cost. And that’s not even the most exciting bit.

For starters, there’s going to be a LEGO Friends Play Zone, which personally, as a mega LEGO fan, I am super excited about. It’s the first time they’ve had this section there – and judging by the artist’s impression it’s going to the block to spend time at.

I mean…I am so happy for my son that he will be able to play with LEGO (which I don’t have to supply) at the cricket. Ahem!

They'll also have face painting, the famous colour crew and the #WATCHME thunderstix on hand to cater to the kids. Now, let's talk about the good stuff for the adults too!

In terms of food, the cricket's going next-level sophistication with their Food Festival. You'll have the iconic Sydney Black Star Pastry (including the world's most Instagrammed cake - the watermelon cake), gelato from Messina, dishes from the establishment Porteno, and adults-only (how much do parents love that term!) beverages from the exclusive Garden Bar, to choose from.

Or, if you're anything like me, you'll have "a little" of something of everything. Bring on the indulgence.

Oh, of course, there's also the very important thing about supporting the Aussie women's cricket team as they play New Zealand in the first match of the Commonwealth Bank Women's T20 Series.

That's kind of a really big deal, because they're the number one ranked team in the world.

Led by captain Meg Lanning, the team will return to home soil for the first time since winning the Ashes. They'll be available for your kids to get a post-match player autograph too - perfect for 'Show and Tell', with a strong message of female empowerment, at the start of next term.

As a parent, I couldn't ask for a better bunch of sports role models for my son and his mates. I'm going to be looking out for Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy out there on the pitch!

Combine this vibe of street-festival-meets-cricket, with the setting of the picturesque North Sydney Oval, and that freedom-feeling of the start of the school holidays - and you'll have a very happy day.

And most importantly, establish yourself as the favourite parent (for at least the school holidays).

Gates open at 6pm, so make sure you arrive early to get your t-shirt! Adult tickets are $15+bf. You can buy tickets to the Commonwealth Bank Women's International Series on Facebook.

This content was brought to you with thanks by our brand partner, Cricket Australia.