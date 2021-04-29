20 women share the one makeup item they absolutely cannot live without.

What's yours?? Go on, share it with us! Omg RELAX. We will not steal it!

Jokes, we totally are. Sorry.

We're just nosy. And we love to sniff around and find out what makeup products other people like. Especially when it comes to their absolute Holy Grail.

So. Darn. Pervy.

And it's not just cause we're creepy, it's a great way to find out what's actually good, too!

Y'see, sharing our personal makeup MVPs helps us all cut through the sh*tty stuff that doesn't work.

So, we asked a bunch of women to tell us the one product they can't live without, and here's what they said:

Image: Mecca

"IT Cosmetics CC Cream, because it gives really good coverage but is still light and glowy. A little bit goes a long way, and if I don't have time to put on any other makeup, I feel this makes such a difference to how I look and feel. Plus is contains a bunch of anti-ageing stuff so I feel like I'm doing good things for my skin at the same time." - Polly.

Image: Mecca

"Every time I go to Mecca I buy like... five of these. I will never be without it lol. I wear to bed every night!" - Lucy.

Image: Sephora

"This has literally changed the makeup game. I normally never wear makeup, but when I was given this product to try, it's become part of my daily makeup routine. It goes on like moisturiser, gets rid of redness and feels like I have nothing on my face. It blends in so well and I still look like myself. I use number 12 and the match is PERFECT. Extra points for colour range as well." - Emily.

Image: Sephora

"I like how big the wand is - you get really full coverage without it getting fiddly. It's also super volumising. The ends of my lashes are really bleached and look quite short without it, so I like that it gives me almost a fake-lash looking effect which I love." - Jacqui.

Image: Mecca

"This is the only makeup item I always have on me. I feel completely naked without blush. I'm obsessed with this colour and the creamy texture. It makes me feel fresh and youthful and is really long lasting!" - Kee.

Image: CultBeauty

"I'll happily leave the house without any makeup on, expect my brows. If I have time, I'll pop on some pencil and brow gel, but if all else fails, I'll just wear brow gel. It makes my brows look done, keeps them in place and just makes me look a little more put together. My favourite one is this Anastasia Beverly Hills one because it keeps my brows in place for hours and is a little thick in consistency which allows me to shape them. So bloody good, will always repurchase." - Charlie.

Image: Sephora

"I like the BADgal Bang mascara because I feel like the wand separates my lashes and coats each one rather than grouping them together, like other mascaras tend to do. It makes for a more natural looking, but longer and darker looking lash. I also like that they have small ones, because mascaras *always* dry out. So if you buy travel size, you're not wasting the product when you have to replace it every three months. (WHICH I TOTALLY DO! I MEAN OBVIOUSLY DON'T CHECK OR REQUEST PROOF, BUT I DO!)." - Molly.

Image: Garnier

"I don't like to wear makeup very often so this BB Cream gives me a super light coverage without being too greasy or rubbing off on my clothes (or my baby!). I can still see my speckle of freckles through it, and it's light enough to blend with my skin tone and decolletage area. It just gives my face a bit more of an even colour on the days that I feel like I want it." - Rikki.

Image: Mecca

"I’ll never change mascaras again. I love the natural look it gives me - lovely volume and curl. I am also weirdly obsessed with how it comes off! There's no smudging - it just falls off with water into little strings that wash away." - Alyssa.

Image: MYER

"Definitely M.A.C Cosmetics concealer for my under-eye bags! It gives great coverage." - Emma.

Image: RMS Beauty





"This cream pallet does everything super easily; cheeks, lips, eyes and highlighter. If I can only take one thing out with me it's this, and you can apply it really easily with your fingers." - Emmeline.

Image: Benefit Cosmetics

"I cannot live without Benetint! I mainly use it for my lips - it just brightens up my face instantly and just adds the perfect amount of colour. I don't ever use lipstick now! I sometimes just pop a bit of gloss over it, but matte is good too." - Deahne.

Image: Maybelline

"As long as I can put on this brow pencil, I'm good! I love it because it's so easy to use. After I apply it, I just use a spoolie to tame my brows. And it's under $10. Score!" - Samantha.

Image: Mecca

"Kosas concealer, as someone who hates wearing foundation, this is so creamy and light (especially on dry skin) for the coverage it provides." - Rachael.

Image: Mecca

"Mecca Max Brow Guru Micro Matic Pencil in fair is my all-time favourite. It’s the perfect shade of dark ash blonde. No more accidental orange brows." - Kim.

Image: NARS

"When my skin is bad - NARS Creamy Concealer is my go-to. I have never ever found a concealer that comes close to covering a really bad speckle of spots as well."

Image: Beautylish

"Eyebrow pencil. Anastasia Brow Wiz in Dark Brown! So easy and gets it done really quick. I’m trying to regrow my brows after being maimed by a beautician last year and this has allowed me to fill in the sparse areas!" - Fiona.

Image: Mecca

"A little bit of colour on my cheeks makes me feel alive, and Westman Atelier's cream blushes have the best colours for helping me do that - and it looks so natural." - Shea.

Image: Myer

"No other foundation compares, in my opinion. I own many varieties of all my other makeup products but for foundation it’s DW all the way! Keeps me feeling polished and put together all day." - Melissa.

Image: Benefit Cosmetics

"Benefit Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil in #2! It lasts for at least six months of daily use, perfect texture, super easy to apply, has a built-in spoolie and is the perfect shade for dark blondes like me." - Erin.

