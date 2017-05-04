If you’re looking for advice about options surrounding fertility, pregnancy or counselling, always consult your doctor.

She’s 25, has two children of her own, and is “addicted” to pregnancy.

Michelle Griffin from Perth has had a “strong desire” to become a surrogate since the birth of her own children.

When she posted her “womb for rent” on social media, she was inundated with requests from parents looking for a gestational surrogate.

“It’s been amazing, I didn’t expect to have the response that I did,” she told Sunrise this morning.

“I’m a gestational surrogate, which means it’s the mother’s egg and the father’s sperm creating an embryo that is implanted into me. It’s totally their bun in my oven.”

It is illegal to receive payment to be a pregnancy surrogate in Australia.

Griffin calls it a “gift” and says she’s lucky that money isn’t an issue for her and her young family.

“For me, that was not an issue it actually made me want to do it even more,” she said.

“It’s a gift coming from my heart and I really wanted to help somebody. I figured, why keep having our own children when we can contribute to another family and help somebody else.”

For anyone wondering, there’s currently ‘no vacancy’ in Griffin’s womb, as the mother-of-two has found a pair of lucky parents-to-be.

“I met them at the beginning of the year at a surrogacy seminar and we hit it off right away,” she said.

“It’s really more about being a friendship and having that bond. There’re so many people out there that are deserving. It’s really heartbreaking. I just want to help someone.”

