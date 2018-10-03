Homicide detectives have confirmed a body found in a Sydney park is that of a woman as they continue to investigate her “definitely suspicious” death.

The woman’s body was discovered near a playground in Buffalo Creek Reserve at Hunters Hill on Wednesday morning by a council worker.

The victim – who was found clothed – is yet to be identified with forensic technicians still methodically searching the scene.

One man in the park on Wednesday, who was en route to visit relatives, told AAP the secluded reserve had long needed better lighting and security cameras.

He said his parents had once encountered a “terrified” girl walking alone late at night and had given her a lift to nearby shops.

“It is dangerous,” he said.

The woman’s body – discovered before 7.30am – was left covered for a number of hours on Wednesday just metres from a lawn mower presumably abandoned by the council worker.

A woman approached officers at the scene about midday and explained she’d been walking her dogs in the park earlier in the morning. She was ushered beyond the police tape to speak with detectives.

One local man told AAP he often came to the park to enjoy his lunch in peace.

He said it was usually filled with mothers and children playing on the playground equipment. They were all turned away on Wednesday.

Detective Superintendent David Waddell says police are yet to identify the victim.

“There’s been no identification at this stage,” he told reporters in Sydney.

“[But] we are treating it [the death] as suspicious. At this stage, it’s definitely suspicious.”Nup

Det Supt Waddell refused to comment on media reports that drag marks stretching 30 metres were discovered near the woman’s body.