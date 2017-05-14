Nicole Harper, a mother from Missouri in the US, has said she was told to “pee in a cup” during a United Airlines flight.

The mother-of-two with an overactive bladder was travelling from Houston to Kansas City and says it was around the time flight attendants were serving drinks that she tried to go to go to the bathroom.

She was told the pilot was expecting some turbulence and asked to sit down.

“[I said] ‘Hey I’m going to need to go, this is urgent and I have an overactive bladder’,” Harper told KCTV5.

“[The flight attendant] very rudely told me I was not allowed to leave my seat.”

The mum responded, “I’m going to need a cup, then.”

Harper told the television station she filled two cups with the help of her husband. And, although she doesn't want to be known 'as the girl who peed in a cup', she first shared her story on social media to "shake United Airlines".

She claims the incident took place on 9 April – the same day Dr David Dao was violently dragged off another United Airlines flight.

For Harper, the humiliation didn't end with the cups.

"You would think peeing in a cup on an air-plane in front of my family and strangers would be the worst part of this story," Harper reportedly posted to Facebook.

"But the way I was treated by flight attendants afterwards was worse."

She told KCTV5 that she was later escorted to the bathroom by a flight attendant, who threatened to 'report' her and said the seats would need to be cleaned by a biohazard service.

"She [the flight attendant] was basically reprimanding me and talking down to me through the aisles with other people listening," Harper said.

"There was no customer service and no compassion."

A statement from the airline said Harper was attempting to use the bathroom during descent as was instructed to stay in her seat as per safety guidelines - Harper claims it was much earlier in the flight than this.

The airline also said "at no point during the flight did flight attendants suggest that Ms. Harper use cups instead of the lavatory".