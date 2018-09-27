-With AAP

1. Teens charged after a Sydney 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and thrown off a bridge.



A Sydney woman has survived being thrown off the Windsor Bridge into the Hawkesbury River in an alleged kidnapping and botched murder attempt.

The disabled Campbelltown woman, 19, has told police she was driven in the boot of a car to the bridge, which is more than 20 metres high, before a group of people threw her into the river below in the early hours of Sunday, police say.

Surviving the fall, she swam to the riverbank and alerted police.

7 News reports police allege the victim had been kidnapped on Saturday night from Campbelltown before being driven to a home in Whalan where they alleged she was tied up, blindfolded, stabbed, punched and and hit with a wooden bat.

After six hours, she was allegedly driven to Windsor, 60km away from her original location, in the boot of a car. She was then allegedly pushed off the bridge while still tied up.

A girl, 17, and a woman, 19, presented themselves to local police and have since been refused bail on charges of attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping and other offences.

Hours earlier, one of the teens posted on Facebook: “Why do I do stupid shit?”

The girl is due to face a children’s court on Thursday while the woman is expected to face Penrith Local Court on November 23.

A Holden Commodore found a home in Whalan has been seized.

2. Melbourne man pleads guilty after a 13-year-old girl died from a drug overdose.

In a suburban Melbourne apartment, 13-year-old Alesha Fernando fatally overdosed on liquid GHB that was given to her by a man she’d only just met.

Alesha and a 15-year-old girlfriend were picked up that night in June 2017 by Luke Delphin and one of his mates in a stolen car.

They headed to Delphin’s Dandenong apartment where they smoked cannabis and ingested liquid GHB using a small plunger.

But Alesha, who Delphin believed was 17, had far more than anyone else.

Delphin, 20, pleaded guilty to supplying an illicit drug to a child, car theft and other charges when he faced the County Court on Wednesday.

“Luke Delphin kept asking Alesha if she wanted more GHB and she willingly accepted the offers,” prosecutor Daryl Brown told the plea hearing.

Delphin told Alesha she was “hot” and he wanted to sleep with her before they fell asleep on a mattress on the floor, Mr Brown said.

But the teenage girl never woke up.

The next morning one of Alesha’s friends arrived at the apartment, having seen Snapchat images of the drug party.

“She noticed that Alesha was pale and her lips were blue,” Mr Brown said.

Alesha was rushed to Monash hospital but she could not be saved. Her mother Katrina Gavan, on her 34th birthday, watched as her only child’s life support was switched off.

“So much of my life was always for her. It was just us two,” Ms Gavan said in a statement to court, read by Alesha’s aunt.

“I’m broken. I will never recover. My soul mate is gone.”

Delphin broke down in tears several times in the dock as the emotional statements were read.

His lawyer Crystle Beissmann said the death of Alesha had deeply affected Delphin, who has suffered nightmares since the event.

“He didn’t mean for her to die,” Ms Beissmann said.

Delphin’s crimes were serious but must be viewed in light of his belief that Alesha was 17, the lawyer added.

“It is essentially a party between a group of young people that ends horribly, tragically,” Ms Beissmann said.

Delphin had a disadvantaged upbringing, having spent much of his childhood in foster care, and was of low intelligence, the court was told.

He fled after Alesha overdosed and when caught he resisted arrest, punching an officer. A knife and tomahawk were also found in his apartment.

Delphin is due to be sentenced by Judge Claire Quin on October 17.

3. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck wins Dally M player of year.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has become the first Warrior to win the Dally M medal as the Kiwi fullback heralded a new generation of talent in the NRL.

Tuivasa-Sheck polled 29 votes to win the league’s player-of-the-season award by two points from Newcastle’s Kalyn Ponga, with Cronulla’s Valentine Holmes in third.

In a sign of the changing times, none of the top five – which also included Luke Brooks and Mitchell Pearce – have previously polled in the top five positions at the Dally Ms during their career.

The Warriors fullback trailed by one vote with a round to go, but polled three points in the final round against Canberra while Ponga remained on the sideline injured.

In doing so, he became the first fullback to win the award since Ben Barba in 2012, as he averaged 167 metres a match and busted through a total of 92 tackles.

He was presented the award by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Johnathan Thurston, before Issac Luke, Jazz Tevaga, Jamayne Isaako and Jordan Rapana launched an impromptu haka.

“I’m just blown away to be up here holding this award,” Tuivasa-Sheck said.

“It’s crazy the generation that is coming through. Damien Cook, Valentine Holmes, Kalyn Ponga and Luke Brooks still real young and being mentioned up there.

“It’s an exciting year for rugby league and exciting for what’s yet to come.”

Meanwhile Pearce’s effort to finish fifth – and just six points off the pace – in his first year at Newcastle is most impressive considering he missed nine games through injury in the middle of the season.

In other awards, Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith won captain of the year, South Sydney’s Anthony Seibold was coach of the year and Brisbane’s Isaako was the rookie of the year after leading the point-scoring race.

Symbolic of the closest competition in the NRL’s history, no club had more than one starting player in the Dally M team of the year.

Sunday’s grand finalists Melbourne and the Sydney Roosters both had one pick, with Cameron Munster at five-eighth and Blake Ferguson as winger.

Meanwhile South Sydney’s Damien Cook picked up both the Dally M hooker of the year award and the Provan Summons people’s choice medal.

Brisbane’s Brittany Breayley was the NRL women’s player of the competition, while Gold Coast captain Ryan James won the Ken Stephen medal for his community work.

4. The investigation over the disappearance of Madeleine McCann seeks more funding.

Scotland Yard bosses have applied for more funding to continue the hunt for Madeleine McCann.

There was speculation over the future of the investigation when it emerged that funding would run out at the end of September.

But the UK’s Home Office has now confirmed that it is considering an application from the force for more cash.

In a blog published on Wednesday, it said: “We have received and are considering a request from the Metropolitan Police Service to extend funding for Operation Grange until the end of March 2019.

“The Home Office maintains an ongoing dialogue with the MPS regarding funding for Operation Grange.”

Madeleine was three when she was last seen on holiday with her parents in Praia da Luz in Portugal in May 2007.

Scotland Yard launched its own investigation, Operation Grange, into her disappearance in 2013 after a Portuguese inquiry failed to make any headway.

UK detectives were granted an extra 150,000 pounds ($A272,080) in March to continue the probe, to cover until the end of September.

Operation Grange has cost 11.6 million pounds ($A21.0 million) pounds so far.

5. Facebook and Google have agreed to tackle fake news.

Facebook, Google and others have agreed voluntary measures to tackle fake news due to concerns they can influence elections, the European Commission says, a move intended to stave off more heavy-handed legislation.

With EU parliament scheduled for May next year, the EU executive wants to thwart foreign interference following allegations of meddling in the US presidential election and the referendum in which Britons voted to leave the European Union.

Earlier this year, the Commission told the tech industry, including Facebook and Google, and the advertising industry to draft a code of practice or face regulatory action over what it said were their failure to do enough to remove misleading or illegal content.

Facebook, Google, Twitter, Mozilla and advertisers have responded with a range of measures, European Digital Commissioner Mariya Gabriel said.

“The industry is committing to a wide range of actions, from transparency in political advertising to the closure of fake accounts and demonetisation of purveyors of disinformation, and we welcome this,” she said in a statement.

The measures include closer scrutiny of advertising on accounts and websites which spread fake news, rejecting payment from such sites, helping users understand why they have been targeted by specific ads, distinguishing ads from editorial content and working with fact checkers to filter out fake news.

