Wednesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Missing woman, 25, found after a month lost in the woods living off berries and mushrooms.

A woman in the US has survived one month living in the wild, after she got lost in the woods running away from two men who were attempting to burgle a campsite.

The 25-year-old was lost in thousands of acres of dense forest. She didn’t have her phone, her wallet, and was forced to survive without shelter for almost a month.

She told officials she survived living off stream water, as well as wild berries and mushrooms.

2. Trump tweeted, then deleted, a picture of CNN being hit by a train.

A tweet from the President of the United States Donald Trump has been slammed, after it showed a cartoon of a train running over a person with a CNN logo on their head, just days after the Charlotesville tragedy.

Trump tweeted the image yesterday morning, but it was deleted minutes later with a White House official claiming it had been posted inadvertently.

3. Olympic cycling champion Stephen Wooldridge has died, aged 39.

Australian Olympic track cycling champion Stephen Wooldridge is being remembered for his tireless contribution to the sport after his death at the age of 39.

Wooldridge won Olympic gold in the 4000m team pursuit at Athens in 2004, also claiming four world titles in the same discipline during the 2000s.

Cycling NSW confirmed the cyclist’s death in a statement.

“Stephen was an inspirational figure in track cycling, particularly in his home state of NSW,” the governing body said. “Cycling NSW’s thoughts are with Stephen’s family and his friends during this difficult time.”

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

4. One in five Australians are expected to be affected by hearing loss by 2060.

The number of Australians affected by hearing loss is expected to soar within the next 50 years at great cost to the economy, AAP reports.

Hearing Care Industry Australia has launched a report, estimating one in five Australians, or 7.8 million, will be living with a hearing issue by 2060.

With more than a third of cases thought to be preventable, the report calls for the introduction of a free hearing screening program for people aged over 50.

5. Melbourne council votes to stop referring to January 26 as Australia Day.

A Melbourne council has voted unanimously to stop holding citizenship ceremonies on January 26 in its push to find a new date for Australia Day, becoming the first council in Australia to make such a move.

The move by Yarra Council has outraged Assistant Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Alex Hawke, who has fired off a letter to councils across the country warning they could be banned from hosting any more citizenship ceremonies if they stop holding them on Australia Day.

6. Charlie Gard’s parents are setting up a foundation to help other sick children.

The parents of Charlie Gard, a British infant who died last month after a legal battle over whether his case warranted special medical treatment, are planning to set up a foundation for children with rare diseases.

The family will start The Charlie Gard Foundation using money raised for the terminally ill baby’s treatment – more than $A2.13 million.

The 11-month-old, widely known as Baby Charlie, died in hospice on July 28 after a long legal battle between his parents and doctors at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital.

