A woman missing for a week has been found in the roof cavity of a Sydney shoe store.

The family of a missing Sydney mother are breathing a sigh of relief today after she was found alive and well inside the roof cavity of a shore store in the city’s south.

The 31-year-old mother of three, who suffers from an undisclosed medical condition, was last seen at the Paul’s Warehouse in Carlton at around 1:30pm on July 8, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

No closer to finding the Kingsgrove woman on Tuesday, police issued a public appeal for information, saying they held grave concerns for her welfare due to an undisclosed medical condition.

She was discovered inside the attic at roughly 12:40 this afternoon, at which point she was taken to St George hospital and treated for dizziness.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman today said the woman was not trapped and was able to make her own way out, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

Police are not treating her disappearance as suspicious.

