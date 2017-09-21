News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Julie was handed a threatening note on the train, so she used a tactic she'd seen on TV.

When California woman Julie Dragland was threatened on a train on her way home it was thanks to her quick-thinking that she walked away with her life – and her wallet.

Dragland had boarded the Daly City train when a person in dark clothing sat behind her and handed her a threatening note.

“There are 2 guns pointed at you now,” it began.

“If you want to live hand back your wallet + phone NOW + do not turn around and be descreet (sic). Do not turn around until after you have left Civic Center + you will live.”

Scared, but not panicking, Dragland tried out a tactic she has seen work in an episode of crime procedure TV series Law and Order. She faked a seizure.

"I was terrified and then I started to be like, is somebody really going to shoot someone for a phone and a wallet? I don’t know. I started to question it a little bit, but I was still really scared," she told CBS San Francisco.

"So I… if I fake a seizure or fake like I’m passing out, I’m not even not complying.

"I’m scared and reacting so, I started slumped over to the left and started shaking and people started to notice and they’re like, 'Are you okay? Are you okay?'"

And it worked perfectly. The would-be attacker, who Dragland later described to police as an older woman, quickly exited the train.

Tags: hack , how-to-stay-safe , mugged , safety-hack , womans-safety

Related Stories

Recommended