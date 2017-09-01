News
news

Beauty salon owner dies after botched breast procedure in Sydney.

A 35-year-old woman has died after she suffered a cardiac arrest during a breast procedure at a Sydney beauty clinic.

NSW Police say Jean Huang died on Friday after she was allegedly administered a local anaesthetic and breast fillers by Chinese tourist Jie Shao, 33, on Wednesday at a Chippendale salon. Ms Huang, believed to be the owner of the clinic, was rushed to hospital.

Shao faced Central Local Court this week charged with causing reckless grievous bodily harm and using poison to endanger life and police say they are now considering further legal action.

During Shao's unsuccessful bid for bail at Central Local court on Thursday the court heard she has made a number of admissions in relation to administering local anaesthetic and breast fillers.

The Crown prosecutor said Shao is not a licensed medical practitioner in Australia. It's understood she had been in Australia for less than a week.

Only practitioners registered with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency can inject a local anaesthetic into the skin, said Professor David A Scott, president of the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetics.

Referring to reports Ms Huange was given 1.5 grams of tramadol (a pain killing drug) intravenously, Professor Scott told AAP it was "a massive excess of dose" and "unsafe". A normal dose would be less than one tenth of that, he said.

Dr Gazi Hussain, vice president of the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons told AAP when it comes to cosmetic injectables there's a "worrying" blurred line between medical procedure and beauty therapy.

