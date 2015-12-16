News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Woman jumps in front of a Sydney train while clutching a small child.

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman has died after jumping in front of a train while holding a small child in Sydney’s west.

The young girl is in a critical condition at Westmead Hospital.

The fatal incident occurred around 2pm today at Harris Park railway station.

The woman died at the scene.

Witnesses reports varied, with some claiming the woman had a baby in her arms and others placing the child’s age at up to four years, Fairfax Media reports.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage of the horrific incident and will prepare a report for the coroner.

Train services were disrupted on several lines, but are returning to normal.

If this post brings up issues for you, or you just want someone to talk to, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

*Feature image via Google Maps.

Tags: current-affairs

Related Stories

Recommended