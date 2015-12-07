News
Woman accused of murdering man, attempting to kill children in Perth suburb of Leda.

By GRAEME POWELL.

A woman has been charged with murdering her husband and attempting to kill two children at a house in the southern Perth suburb of Leda.

The body of the man, 33, was discovered by police at a home in Glastonbury Street about 6:30am yesterday.

Two children aged under 12 were also found injured at the scene.

It is understood another two children had run from the home to raise the alarm.

“Major Crime Squad detectives have charged a 36-year-old woman as a result of their investigation into the death of a 33-year-old Leda man,” a police spokesman said.

The woman has been charged with murder and two counts of attempting to unlawfully kill another person.

She is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court today.

This post originally appeared on ABC Online.

© 2015 Australian Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Read the ABC Disclaimer here.

