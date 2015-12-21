William Tyrrell's parents release a heartbreaking Christmas poem for their little boy.

This will be the second Christmas William Tyrrell’s parents and sister spend without him.

William disappeared from his grandmother’s home in Kendall on the New South Wales mid-north coast in September 2014, when he was three years old.

He was wearing a Spiderman suit, and playing in the yard — just metres from his family.

The heartbreaking poem written for William was released today.

It’s Christmas time. It’s a time when stockings are hung by shimmering trees and happy little ones make their wishes. It’s a time when mummy’s and daddy’s tuck children into bed with love and kisses only to be awakened by squeals of excitement because Santa has visited. Christmas is a time for happiness. It’s a time when families come together and hold each other tight, but not our family and not this Christmas night while our beautiful little boy William is still missing, absent from our sight. We love you, our darling boy. You are never far from our thoughts. We remember everything about you. Your amazing laugh, Your kindness and the love you share with your sister, Your complete adoration of your Daddy, Your funny faces for Mummy, Your kisses, Your hugs and your tears… We remember your first words, your first steps, your first fears. We miss everything about you our beautiful little boy. We miss your laughter, Your smell. Your giggles, Your singing, and your little cry. We miss you running through the house. We miss you playing with your sister and your friends. We miss you running up to Daddy when he comes home from work. We miss you jumping into our bed when you’d wake us up for cuddles and kisses. We miss you cuddling Little Tara and Monkey and playing with Fireman Sam, You racing Daddy on your bike and the big smile on your face when you’d look up at us while we held your little hand. We miss you every single minute of every single day, our special little man. It’s Christmas time again, our second Christmas without you. But wherever you may be; We wish that you are safe, That you are happy, That you are being loved, But most of all, we wish that you were here with us…

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, William’s parents revealed his sister was struggling with the disappearance, as the family worked hard to protect her from publicity surrounding the case.

“It’s just huge and really unfair that she has been forced into this situation by a person who thought at the time (and still thinks it’s OK) to steal a child away from his family,” William’s mum said.

“As she gets older and grasps the concept and is able to understand the situation in more detail, she will need to deal and manage what people say and share with others is going to be really tough for her,” her dad added.

The family continues to hold out hope that William will be found and returned to them.

Detectives in charge of the investigation have said they are frustrated that they have not yet been able to find William.

“We feel we’ve let the family down in not providing answers yet,” Detective Inspector Gary Jubelin told the Macquarie Port News on Friday.

“It weighs very heavily on myself and the rest of the team.”

Police say the investigation continues to receive information from the public leading to new lines of inquiry.

“He missed his fourth birthday with us, he missed last Christmas, he missed his sister’s birthday, he’s missed our birthdays and now he’s going to miss Christmas again. How many more things does he have to miss?” his mum said.

“I just don’t want to be 10 years out and still in this position. I don’t want to die not knowing.

“It’s unbearable sometimes. People say how brave we are, I don’t know about being brave.”

The search for William continues.

Listen to The Quicky debrief on the truth about William Tyrrell’s parents, and what happened after the three-year-old’s disappearance.

