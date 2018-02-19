'If Jen was your friend, would you really be urging her to get back with Brad Pitt?'

On Friday, the news broke: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are divorcing after two years of marriage.

And before the ink had even dried on the separation papers, Twitter users were asking a question. A question that, frankly made me feel quite tired.

OMG! Are Brad and Jen getting back together?

Sigh.

Here are some of the tweets.

But it was this one that irritated me the most.

Sorry, what?

Why would Jen be the one begging to be reunited with her ex?

Let’s journey back, shall we?

Brad and Jen met in 1998 in the most Hollywood way possible – through their publicists – and married two years later.

But in 2004, big trouble was afoot when Brad signed on to make the movie Mr and Mrs Smith with Angelina Jolie.

Rumours of an affair were abound and while it was denied at the time, just a few months later, Brad and Jen separated. Five nanoseconds after that, Brad and Ange became an official couple, and five nanoseconds after THAT, Brad and Ange were photographed at home for W Magazine, a shoot that led Jen (and the rest of us) to wonder whether Brad had ‘a sensitivity chip missing’.



In an interview with the New York Times in 2008, Angelina seemed to confirm the couple’s relationship had begun while Brad was still married to Jen. She spoke of her excitement that the couple’s six children (they’d had their biological children, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, by then, and Brad had become adoptive father to Maddox, Zahara and Pax) would one day get to see their parents acting together in Mr and Mrs Smith.

“Not a lot of people get to see a movie where their parents fell in love,” she said.

So. Brad probably cheated. He definitely, definitely left his wife for another woman. And he was certainly shameless and insensitive in the way he publicly flaunted his new romance.

Remind me again why we think Jennifer Aniston, 49, should get back together with this person?

While he settled into the cosy domestic bliss splashed across the pages of W, Jen was thrown to the tabloid wolves. The headlines were hurtful. She was portrayed as sad, bitter, lonely, past her best. Nothing without Brad!

So yeah. Sorry if I don’t start tweet-begging for a reunion.

I’ll frame it like this: if Jen was your friend (and let’s be honest, she kind of is) would you be urging her to get back together with this man?

“Hey Jen, I know you’re in pain right now, but remember that guy who publicly dumped your for another woman 13 years ago? Why don’t you send him a text? That’ll heal your broken heart!”

Please, let’s stop this nonsense right now.

Jennifer Aniston is not a character in a sitcom. Her life is not a storyline expertly crafted to entertain us. She’s not Rachel and Brad is not Ross. They are not each other’s lobster.

It’s time we all start treating Jen like an autonomous individual instead of someone eternally linked to a man she broke up with well over a decade ago.

