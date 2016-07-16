Is a secret new Harry Potter movie on the cards?

Hold onto your wizard hats, Potterheads.

A big hint has just dropped that a new Harry Potter film might be in the works.

Warner Brothers, the film studio behind the Harry Potter blockbusters, has applied for a trademark on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which includes merchandise AND most exciting of all, motion pictures.

Intellectual property lawyer Brian Conroy is said to have uncovered the trademark application, submitted last week.

The Cursed Child is set two decades after the seventh book, The Deathly Hallows, with Harry, Ron and Hermione in their middle age.

But you can only currently catch it at the theatre as a two-part play. Previews have already begun on London's West End. Fans can also buy the script to read. You might recall that earlier in the year, JK Rowling tweeted that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child would only be a play.

While the trademark is no guarantee that we'll be seeing more Harry Potter on the big screen, Warner Brothers surely would not have gone ahead with the application without chatting to Rowling first.

Watch this space.

And you'll very soon have Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them to whet your appetite, out in cinemas later this year.