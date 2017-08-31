News
kids

The Wiggles are throwing a benefit concert to support the family of Julian Cadman.

Earlier this month, seven-year-old Sydney school boy Julian Cadman was one of 13 people killed after a terrorist ploughed into pedestrians at high speed down the Las Ramblas promenade in Barcelona. His mother, Jom was also critically injured in the attack.

This tragedy – which occurred on the other side of the world – hit home for many Australians, particularly those who live in the Western Sydney community where the seven-year-old and his family are from.

One of those people is The Wiggles veteran, Anthony Field. His family grew up across the road from Julian’s grandparents, where he and his six brothers and sisters attended Julian’s school, St Bernadette’s in Lalor Park.

In honour of Julian and the Cadman family, The Wiggles are holding a benefit concert to add to the more than $200,000 raised through a GoFundMe started by friends of the family.

All ticket sales from the concert will be donated to the Cadman family. The details are as below:

  • Where: Evan Theatre, Penrith Panthers, 123 Mulgoa Rd, Penrith NSW
  • When: Tuesday, September 12. 10am AND 12.30pm.
  • Tickets: On sale tomorrow (Friday, September 1st) from 10am via Ticketek.
