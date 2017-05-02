News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

baby

Emma Wiggle drops a huge clue there's a baby on the way for her and Lachy.

Nothing says ‘WE’RE EXPECTING’ more than a cryptic Instagram post with a few emojis and a very suspicious hashtag, right?

(Well, unless you count an image of an actual ultrasound with the caption, ‘There is a baby growing inside of me’.)

Fans are in a frenzy over Emma Wiggle’s – aka Yellow Wiggle aka Emma Watkins – latest post, with many suspecting that there is a very wiggly baby on the way.

In case you missed it: Emma married Purple Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie in April of last year.

And last night, Emma posted a loved-up selfie of her and Lachy, telling fans to "stay tuned".

She's also included a number of emojis reminiscent of spring time. Think: leaves and flowers.

Of course, Emma's 51,900 followers immediately assumed that she was pregnant, with a wiggly baby on the way in Spring.

"The overalls are a giveaway!" wrote one fan on the picture, while another said, "could it be a bubba Wiggle on the way?!"

If only there was a Wiggles song about jumping to conclusions...

Until Emma confirms the news, we'll just be here, counting Hot Potatoes until we know more.

Tags: australia-celebrities , baby-2 , baby-news , celebrity-baby , emma-wiggle , entertainment-3 , facebook-rogue , lachy-wiggle , pregnancy , the-wiggles

Related Stories

Recommended