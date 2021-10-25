5 things that are seriously worth moving regionally for.

Hey, my name’s Loz and from my house, I can get to 12 breathtaking beaches and five award-winning wineries without having to go through a single traffic light.

Do I… have to write the rest of the article or are we done here?

More and more Aussies are making a tree-change or sea-change, moving their lives to regional Australia and we love to see it.

I grew up on the NSW South Coast in the small farming town of Jamberoo (30 minutes south of Wollongong) and my partner Nick is from Wagga Wagga, about four hours further west. We currently live in Berry, which is two hours south of Sydney.

Despite spending the past 10 years working in the city as a Sports Presenter, I’ve spent my entire life living in regional towns. Let me tell you why exactly (and what there is to love about them).

1. The cost of living.

Whether you’re buying or renting, living regionally is CHEAPER.

2. It’s beautiful, like take-your-breath-away beautiful.

Ever looked up at the stars when you’ve been on holidays in a regional area? Yeah, they are better aren’t they. That’s just the start.

The beaches are quieter, longer and infinitely more untouched. There are winding rainforest trails to waterfalls that look like they’ve been crafted basically by sculptors. And often you’ll not pass another soul on your journey to explore them.

