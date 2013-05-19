'Drape' your jacket and 4 other fashion tricks to try now.

By NICKY CHAMP

1. Don’t wear your jacket, ‘Drape’ it.



Have you noticed the fashion elite are draping their jackets over their shoulders rather than actually wearing them? I don’t know what this means… there’s no doubt a very serious reason for it…

Click through the gallery to see how not to wear your jacket and how it’s influence has already affected the Mamamia editorial team.

2. Switch your handbag for a clutch.

Even if you it’s still light outside. Rebellious, I know.

3. Half-tuck in your shirt.

It’s unclear whether designers like Dries Van Noten copied this trend from a scruffy schoolboy or something you know, a little more highbrow.

4. Flip it and reverse layer… everything.

Now that the weather is getting a little cooler, wear your striped tees under leather tops/dresses or your printed garments under sheer blouses or just you know, pile on everything you own at once.

5. Wear your sneakers ironically.

As in you have no intention of going to the gym or exercising in even the slightest way but you’ll wear your sneakers anyway. Your go-to girl for this look should be Melanie Griffith in Working Girl, all business from head-to-ankle and then bam! hit ’em with your power sneaker freak on.

What fashion trend do you just not get?