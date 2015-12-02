Sia tells Ellen why she never shows her face in public.

Sia Furler has made a name for herself with amazing pop ballads and powerful vocals.

She’s also known as the singer who rarely shows her face in public — even when she’s doing interviews or attending awards nights.

In an interview on Tuesday, the 39-year-old Australian singer/songwriter revealed why she made her decision to hide her face to Ellen Degeneres on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

You can see the chat here:

Sia told Ellen her main reasons include her wanting to be able to "go to Target and buy a hose if I want to" and to wee by the side of the road.

Sia has previously written about her decision for Billboard.

"Imagine the stereotypical highly opinionated, completely uninformed mother-in-law character and apply it to every teenager with a computer in the entire world. Then add in all bored people, as well as people whose job it is to report on celebrities. Then, picture that creature, that force, criticizing you for an hour straight once a day, every day, day after day.”

*Spoiler: Sia doesn't take off the wig in this or any other segment. Sorry to disappoint.