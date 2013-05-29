FLUFF: Why did Beyonce have this man escorted out of her concert?

1. Beyonce gets butt-slapped during concert, reacts surprisingly well

So Beyonce kicked a fan out of a concert yesterday because he slapped her bum in the middle of a song.

Thirty-one-year-old-not-pregnant Queen B was performing “Irreplaceable” at The Forum in Copenhagen and was touching the hands of fans when one gentleman decided to take advantage of his close proximity and smacked her in the backside.

Her reaction to the slap? Turning around and calmly telling the man, “I will have you escorted out right now, alright?” And then turning back around to keep singing.

All class. Watch the video below:

2. As if we needed another reason to love Hugh Jackman. He posted a photo of himself and wife Deborra-Lee Furness with Oprah yesterday, and what he wrote beneath it really made us swoon… Click here to see why.

3. Jennifer Hawkins won’t be changing her name after marriage.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jen is set to marry 30-year-old Jake Wall next month – but she’s decided that she’s not going to change her name.

According to News Limited, Hawkins said: “I’m not changing my name but it will be cool (to be married)… it’s no biggie, it’s a decision we both wanted to do and it’s just the way it is. I’ll definitely be a `Mrs’ but we’re not traditional in that sense (of taking his name).”

The pair dated for six years before getting engaged in 2011.

Jennifer Hawkins with fiance Jake Wall (image from her Instagram – @jenhawkins_)

4. Boy, do we have a Hump Day treat for you. Matt Damon wears not one, but two bedazzled Speedos in his latest movie – and we have photos. What are you waiting for – click here!

5. The ongoing Celebrity Apprentice feud heats up…

Anyone who watches Celebrity Apprentice knows that PR guru Roxy Jacenko and Olympic swimmer Stephanie Rice are not each other’s biggest fans. And this morning, Roxy told Kyle and Jackie O exactly why they didn’t get along, saying: “Stephanie doesn’t want to do anything, everything is… I don’t even know where to start! Stephanie… is not my best friend.”

Roxy went on to speak about how Stephanie has borrowed dresses from her PR company in the past, but won’t be allowed to anymore. “I’ll put it out there – she is banned,” she said. “Sorry!”

Mamamia contacted TodayFM to request the audio but were told the station will be releasing a statement soon.

6.Mara Wilson, who you may remember as the star of ‘Matilda’,’ has explained why former child stars lose the plot. Click here to read her insights.

7. The Biggest Loser has a winner. Actually, it has two winners.

Mother/daughter pair Robyn and Katie Dyke were this year’s Biggest Losers. After three months of grueling exercise and massive lifestyle changes on the popular weight loss show, the duo went back to Tassie with $200,000 extra in cash and 88.6 kilograms lighter.

Robyn, 45, and Katie, 19, hope to use the prize money to help Katie achieve her goal of joining the army.

8. How does Kylie Minogue celebrate her birthday? By releasing a new single, naturally. Click here to listen to ‘Skirt’.

9. Bought a belt off ASOS lately? You may want to read this.

If you hop onto Internet superstore ASOS today, you may want to reconsider clicking on the accessories section. Batches of belts made by the clothing company have been recalled because they were radioactive. Yes, you read that correctly – radioactive.

Apparently the belts, which are leather and covered in metal studs, tested positive for radioactive isotope Cobalt-60; as a result, they could cause injury if worn for more than 500 hours.

A report quoted by The Guardian says that this incidence is unforunately “quite a common occurance”: