“I need Julie to put a jacket on because we’re all in white; I asked her before we came on.”

With those words, Channel Nine presenter Amber Sherlock made her way into the Aussie TV history books for all the wrong reasons.

And more than three months after the #JacketGate scandal made headlines, both in Australia and around the world, it seems as though we're not quite sick of the 'scandal' just yet.

That's why, one of the highlights of last night's Logie Awards was Peter Helliar and Kat Stewart hilariously spoofing the incident.

And that's why Amber Sherlock has made headlines (again) by choosing to wear white on the Logies red carpet.

While most would never want to hear their name associated with the word "white" ever again, Sherlock had a different idea when she stepped out at the 2017 Logies last night.

You see, she wasn't about to let some nasty online trolls get in the way of her doing her thing and wearing whatever she wanted.

While she denied her choice of outfit was a direct nod to the incident, Sherlock told Fairfax that she couldn't "shy away from it".

"I just want to show that I have a sense of humour and I can take it on board," she said.

"At the end of the day, I was the subject of something absolutely extraordinary which no one could ever have foreseen, and I can laugh at myself too."

Plus, she added, she likes wearing white, and no amount of viral infamy can take that away.

"I also love white and I don't want to stop wearing it. You got to own it."

That, my friends, is called bouncing back with style and grace.

Check out all the red carpet from the 2017 Logies.

All the best frocks from the 2017 Logies.