Explainer: Who the bloody hell are the two new British contestants on I'm A Celebrity?

Many things have baffled viewers about 2018’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

How two high-profile professional athletes couldn’t hack it more than a few days in the jungle aside, this years’ biggest question has been something along the lines of: Sorry, who are you again?

Last night’s two fresh contestants were no exception. These people do in fact have names – they go by Paul Burrell and Vicky Pattison.

Channel Ten hyped them as a ‘royal insider’ and a ‘British reality TV star’, which is great and all, except for the fact that none of us really knew who they were when the entered the jungle. Well, any Princess Diana fan might know who Burrell is. Pattison, not so much.

If you’re still at a loss as to why you were meant to be excited by these two, let’s put you out of your misery and explain exactly who these two Brits really are.

Who is Paul Burrell?

Burrell, 59, is best known as the former Royal butler to the late Princess Diana.

Before waiting on Princess Diana, Burrell was a footman for Queen Elizabeth. He lived and worked at Buckingham Palace for 11 years.

Since the Princess' death in 1997, he's gone on to write four books - Entertaining with Style (1999), In the Royal Manner: Butler to Diana (1999), A Royal Duty (2003) and The Way We Were: Remembering Diana (2007).

LISTEN: From Anthony Mundine’s comments to Bernard Tomic’s departure and Julia Morris’s insensitive joke - there’s something wrong with the new season of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here...

In 2002, Burrell was charged with theft related to Diana's possessions, but was later aquitted. He also appeared as a witness at the inquest into the death of Diana in 2008.

Burrell has also become somewhat of a reality TV aficionado, using his former standing with Princess Diana to appear on shows such as the 2004 UK series of I’m A Celeb, Australian Princess, Celebrity Big Brother, and Celebrity Stars in their Eyes.

To put it politely, not everyone is a fan of Burrell and his Princess Diana stories.

Who is Vicky Pattison?

Vicky Pattison, 30, is a British reality TV star best known for her role in Geordie Shore from 2011-2014.

With over two million Twitter followers, there's no doubting Pattison is 'celebrity'. Mainly in the UK, but still.

She also has what it takes to stick it out - in 2015, she won the UK version of I'm A Celeb.

Other than that, there's also this.

10 contestants are left in the jungle, and honestly, we're really not sure what's going to happen next. Except for the imminent Princess Diana stories from Burrell.

That, you can count on.