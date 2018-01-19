Stormy Daniels: The porn star who could have potentially stopped the Trump presidency.

If you were amazed that the infamous line “grab ’em by the pussy” wasn’t enough to end Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, you won’t believe this ‘Stormy’ story.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, 38, has denied having an extramarital affair with Donald Trump in 2006. But this is contrary to what she said in 2011, according to a recently rediscovered magazine interview published this week.

InTouch magazine has published an article about the seven-year-old interview with Daniels, “Donald Trump Cheated on Melania With Me.” In the interview, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says that she had an affair with Trump after she met the future president at a celebrity golf tournament in July 2006 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

At the time of the alleged affair Trump was host of NBC’s “The Apprentice”. According to Daniels, the affair continued for years. InTouch reports that Daniels’ story was corroborated in 2011 “by her good friend Randy Spears and supported by her ex-husband, Mike Moz.”

So why did the interview with the award-winning director of adult films, and the star of 3 Wishes and Operation Desert Stormy, that was conducted and tabled in 2011, resurface now?

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Michael Cohen, a lawyer for Trump, paid Daniels $130,000 a month before the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen also provided a statement that was signed in the name of Daniels that denied the affair and the payment, claiming both are “completely false.”

The letter begins “To Whom it May Concern,” and says, “I met Donald Trump, he was gracious, professional and a complete gentleman to me and EVERYONE in my presence.”

This week, Daniels’ friend and fellow adult-film actress Alana Evans, told Megyn Kelly on NBC’s Today that Trump invited her to join them for a “party” in his Lake Tahoe hotel room, but she declined.

Following Evans’ appearance on Today, Cohen released a statement. “Rumours have circulated time and again since 2011," Cohen said. "Once again, President Trump vehemently denies any such occurrence, as has Ms. Daniels.”

Slate Group editor-in-chief Jacob Weisberg has also reported that Daniels told him in 2016 she had an affair with Trump. Apparently Weisberg and Daniels were in talks about publishing her account when the actress ceased all communication- approximately a week before the presidential election.

In the 2011 InTouch interview, Daniels claims her affair with Trump began after she visited him at his hotel room. There she was met by a bodyguard named "Keith." (Trump did, at the time, have a bodyguard named Keith Schiller.)

Daniels says said she found Trump relaxing a couch in pyjama pants, and watching television.

“We ended up having dinner in the room.” Daniels says she asked Trump about his wife, Melania, who four months earlier had given birth to their son, Barron.

“He goes, ‘Oh, don’t worry about her,’” Daniels says.

The sex, Daniels claims, was "textbook generic."

Daniels' story includes details of her visiting Trump at Trump Tower, and seeing him at events, such as at the Miss USA Pageant in 2007. At the time she also claimed that Trump drew comparisons between her and his own daughter, Ivanka.

"He once told me that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter," she told the publication in 2011.

The affair, according to the article, ended “in late 2009 or early 2010.”

Could the explosive news of this affair have ended Trump's presidential campaign? Would it have been enough, when "grab 'em by the pussy" wasn't?

We will never know.

