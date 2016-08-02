Gilmore Girls fans have just figured out who Rory ends up with.

It’s one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in TV history: which of Rory’s boyfriends will she ultimately end up with?

With the Gilmore Girls revival hitting our Netflix accounts on November 25, we’re even closer to finding out the answer.

Actually, thanks to some eagle-eyed fans, we may already know the answer.

According to the four-part special’s IMDb page, Matt Czuchry (who plays Logan) is set to appear in all four episodes, while Milo Ventimiglia (aka bad boy Jess) is only slated for three.

This can only mean one thing: Rory is destined to end up with Logan.

(Jared Padalecki, who played Rory's high-school boyfriend Dean, is rumoured to only be in one episode, so we're pretty much ruling him out. Sorry #TeamDean.)

The cast have also been dropping some pretty massive hints - Matt shared a throwback snap of an old promotional Gilmore Girls shoot, where he stands with Rory, Lorelai and Luke.

That's all well and good, except Lauren Graham (who plays Lorelai in the series) went and RE-GRAMMED it, with the caption, "Throwback because I CANNOT wait to show you what we’ve been up to!"

The happy snap of the foursome seems to definitely, maybe hint that true love is in the air for everyone pictured.

Only 115 days until we find out the answer, you guys.