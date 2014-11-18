9 places that you couldn't shop at online. Until now.

By JACQUI PORTER

If you’re like me and enjoy the bliss of shopping in your pajamas, you’re about to get a whole lot more excited about life.

Because the online shopping choices of us Aussie girls are about to get much better and laptops everywhere are about to get a solid workout – just in time for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday online retail sales, too.

Australia Post has just launched their new freight forwarding service, ShopMate, which basically allows you to shop from all the US sites that have previously been off limits since they don’t offer shipping to Australia.

You can feel safe and secure knowing your parcel is on route straight to your door, without handing over your contact details to a third party you barely know.

Hurrah! So to celebrate, here’s a list of nine of the best US-based stores we are about to get access to for the first time

1. Nike US Store.

Now, before you say “But we can buy Nikes here, that’s nothing new!” just you hang on a second.

Yes, it is true that we can buy Nikes here (for a huuuuugggggeeee price difference) but can you buy awesome, customisable, personalised Nikes that no one else in the world has? No sir-ee.

Well, now you can.

Add that glitter, up the colour and enjoy your own masterpiece on your tootsies.

Like these sweet Free Fly Knits. Image via www.facebook.com/nike

2. Avenue Clothing.

Avenue Clothing is a well-known and well-loved store committed to funky fashion for curvy ladies – and up until now, only those based in the US.

But, thanks to Shopmate, Aussie girls can now access some awesome items from a great brand at really fantastic prices.

3. eShakti Clothing.

eShakti is the number one clothing designer in the USA focused on custom-made dresses. It’s all about your style, your size and your measurements.

You can choose a design, lengthen it, shorten it, add a split up the side… the list goes on. And the best thing is that it will be one of a kind.

Maxidress lover? Image via www.facebook.com/eshakti

4. Amazon.

There is nothing more annoying than finding exactly what you want on Amazon and then being told in the final stages of checkout that the item is not available for shipping to Australia.

Now you can shop to your heart’s content for basically anything and everything under the sun.

Amazon is particularly great for babies’ items such as prams, bedding and furniture.

5. Bath and Body Works.

If it’s yummy smelling stuff you’re after, Bath and Body works as a one stop shop. They’ve got body and bath, home decoration and candles, soap and skin products as well as some gorgeous gifts covered.

Now, you’ll be smelling as fresh as a daisy… or rose…or gardenia, or whatever your sniff of choice is.

Perfect for Christmas stocking fillers. Image via www.facebook.com/bathandbodyworks

6. Oilily Shop USA.

Oilily Shop USA is one of those amazing kids clothing brands that actually stocks cool gear at a reasonable price. Shocking, I know, but it is possible.

I have been given several pieces of clothing from Oilily Shop USA as gifts for my friends’ children over the years and they have always lasted and stayed looking great through many, many washes so I’m thrilled that I can now shop from home.

Retro backpacks are so on trend. Image via www.facebook.com/OililyShopUSA

7. American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters is an American institution.

Basically, it’s real, quality clothing for men and women at affordable prices.

And if you happen to time your shopping around their sale period, you’ll be ecstatic.

Why? Because the American sales are generally much, much more impressive than the usual 10-20 per cent off that we are used to here in Australia.

Generally, you can expect to pick up a pair of jeans for under $50. Where in Australia can you do that?

8. tarte cosmetics.

This previously off-limits beauty mecca is huge in the US and it’s not hard to see why – it specialises in good-for-you glamour, makeup and beauty products that are eco-friendly and cruelty-free.

And best of all? They stock every item of makeup and skincare under the sun (and it’s all super-pretty, too).

It’s impossible to visit the website and not lust after just about every item.

Soooo pretty. Image via www.facebook.com/tartecosmetics

9. Forever 21.

Forever 21 is the fifth largest specialty retailer in the United States and a quick cruise around their website will show you why.

They describe themselves as the place for “the latest trends, must have styles and the hottest deals” so if you’re looking to stay up to the minute with fashion without dipping into your savings, this is definitely one site you’ll want to check out.

Where do you go to shop online? What do you love most about online shopping?

