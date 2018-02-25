Where are they now? The kids from The O.C.

It’s been 11 years since Ryan Atwood first rolled into The O.C and spotted Marissa Cooper standing out the front of her parents McMansion.

What followed was four seasons of angsty teen romance, Death Cab for Cutie soundtracks, and well, ridiculous storylines.

Then it was all over.

Since the show wrapped up, the cast has gone on to do some pretty weird and wonderful things.

Here’s what all your favourite Orange County kids are up to now:

Ben McKenzie/Ryan Atwood

McKenzie played Ryan Atwood, the bad boy of The O.C.

Since leaving the show McKenzie has gone on to star in a bunch of TV shows and movies.

Most recently he’s taken on the lead role in Gotham, a TV series you can watch on Netflix in Australia.

McKenzie has also married his Gotham co-star, Morena Baccarin and they have a daughter together named Frances.

Mischa Barton/Marissa Cooper

Mischa Barton played “It Girl” Marissa Cooper in the series.

She, erm, dramatically died in the last season.

Since leaving The O.C, Barton has had a steady stream of work in modelling and acting but she’s never really had another break-out role.

In January last year she was admitted to hospital for a psychiatric assessment after her neighbours found her acting bizarrely in her backyard.

Since then she’s been on the mend and is doing much better.

Adam Brody/Seth Cohen



Ah, Seth.

He sneakily stole the limelight – and our hearts – from bad boy Atwood.

Since finishing up on the show, Brody has starred in a bunch of TV shows and movies.

He made an appearance in The New Girl a few years back and he now has a role in the TV series, StartUp.

He also has a lead role in the TV series, Billy and Billie.

Brody is also married to Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester.

Rachel Bilson/Summer Roberts



At first we hated Summer Roberts, then we bloody loved her.

Remember when Seth dressed up as Spiderman and they had that iconic kiss? Yeah, that.

After leaving The O.C, Bilson landed the lead role in The CW’s Hart of Dixie.

Her role as Dr Zoe Hart landed her a Teen Choice Award nomination and a whole bunch of new fans.

She’s now starring in the crime-comedy series, Take Two.

Last year she broke up with her Star Wars actor husband, Hayden Christensen.

Samaire Armstrong/Anna Stern

Luke Ward was the king jock of The O.C. He dated Marissa at the start of the series, then cheated on her with her mum.

Since leaving the show, Carmack had a reoccurring role in Nashville as Will, a country music singer who was struggling with his sexuality.

Also, he seems to have gotten even hotter with age.

Shailene Woodley/Kaitlin Cooper



Yep, Shailene Woodley was in The O.C. The young actress played Marissa Cooper’s younger sister, Kaitlin, in the first few seasons of the show.

Since wrapping up, Woodley has really made a name for herself in Hollywood.

She’s starred in The Fault in Our Stars, The Divergent franchise, and HBO’s award-winning series, Big Little Lies.

Peter Gallagher/Sandy Cohen

Old man Cohen, or as I liked to call him ‘Hot Dad’, was the heart and soul of The O.C.

He took in Ryan Atwood, raised the beautiful creature that is Seth Cohen, and was just your typical cool but caring TV dad.

Lately he’s had starring roles on Broadway in both Spring Awakening and On the Twentieth Century.

