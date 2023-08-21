Meghan Markle is making a comeback and she wants you to know it.

ICYMI, Meghan Markle is making a comeback.

The former actor has come out of hiding over the last few days and weeks — most recently in her comfy California garbs, with loosely curled hair and a $6 stress patch on her wrist.

And after a brutal few months for both Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, whatever new thing she is about to do could either be the best thing she's ever done or just another misstep for critics to add to the already long list.

Their 'brutal last few months' started with the release of Prince Harry's highly controversial memoir, in which he revealed many private details about his life in the royal family.

Things went from bad to worse when the pair claimed they were victims of a car chase with the paparazzi in New York, copping a heap of criticism online over what many said was an exaggerated version of events.

The final blow came when audio streaming service Spotify abruptly ended a very lucrative deal they had with the couple, with Bill Simmons (a company executive at Spotify) saying Prince Harry and his wife were "f**king grifters".

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry before a car chase in New York City. Image: Getty.

But Markle is ready for a comeback - and she wants the world to know it.

Over the course of the last few days and weeks, paparazzi have 'caught' the former royal shopping, watching Barbie with Portia de Rossi and attending a friend's 42nd birthday at a fancy restaurant.

In the newest photographs, Meghan is reportedly seen leaving a therapist's office that specialises in marriage counselling. She's wearing a Max Mara coat, Hermes shawl and Chanel slingbacks.

She's also proudly displaying a NuCalm patch, which is worn to reduce stress and anxiety.

At a glance, she seems fresher, dressed down, and more in her natural habitat.

Except that might not be quite the case, because the timing of these new shots is quite suspicious.

Page Six has reported Markle is about to tackle her brand new business venture, which has also seen her apparent return to Instagram.

Although she is yet to post anything or confirm the account is hers, the Instagram profile @meghan already has 78,000 followers. It was originally created in June 2022.

Meghan Markle's alleged Instagram account was created in June 2022 and has gone through just one username change. Image: Instagram @meghan.

While we don't know what Meghan is about to announce, we do know that it is coming. And soon.

Could it be the relaunch of her defunct blog The Tig, where she gave fans a look into her wardrobe and life?

If so, will it be a little different this time, perhaps emulating Gwyneth Paltrow's multimillion-dollar lifestyle company Goop, or maybe even a little more like Reese Witherspoon's production business Hello Sunshine, which reportedly recently sold for more than a billion dollars.

Or could this imminent announcement be about something else? A divorce? A new baby? A business?

We simply don't know.

And while critics have already called out the former royal's manipulation of the tabloids, Markle has never said she didn't want to be in the spotlight.

What she did say was that she wanted to have her family's lives be respected by nosy, invasive paparazzi.

"I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic. We’re not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn’t expect," she explained before clarifying there were plenty of people who were happy to "[create] a false narrative," saying she "never talked about privacy."

"There’s no one who’s on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it,'" she said.

"No one would want that. So it’s about boundaries. And it’s about respect."

For Harry and Meghan, who have given up the royal privileges that would have guaranteed them a comfortable life, it was never about being out of the spotlight, or about seeking more privacy.

It has been about directing exactly where the spotlight is pointed.

As the couple continues to pave out a new reality as A-listers, rather than just royals, it will be rather interesting to see just what happens next.

