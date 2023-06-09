There are only three new TV shows you should be watching this weekend.

It's officially winter and a long weekend for most of Australia, which is absolutely the perfect excuse to grab a blanket and snacks, and enjoy some extended relaxation on the couch.

If that's you this weekend, we've got you covered with three new TV show recommendations that'll keep you entertained:

Based on a True Story - Binge.

Based on a True Story is a thriller comedy — inspired by real events — starring Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina and Tim Bateman as a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalise on America's obsession with true crime.

When a serial killer starts terrorising their part of Los Angeles, they team up to start a crime podcast - not necessarily because they care, but because each of them stands to gain something from it, even if it compromises their morals.

It's a satirical look at how we turn super disturbing, horrific stories into entertainment. The tone flits between earnest and goofy, and not in a way that always lands, but it's a breezy and fun show and sometimes, that's all we need.

All eight episodes of Based on a True Story are streaming on Binge.

Year Of - Stan.

Stan's latest Original Series expands on its beloved Bump universe, with Year Of set at the same harbour-front Sydney school, Jubilee High (with new teacher Bowie, who Bump fans will recognise as Oly's older brother).

The series follows a group of inner city teens following a shocking event in the first episode, as they experience grief and guilt on top of everything else that comes with the final years of high school. Including identity, love, friendship, sexuality, and belonging.

Year Of is like if Heartbreak High and Euphoria had a baby, all packaged into eight half-hour episodes.

All eight episodes of Year Of are streaming on Stan.

Funny Woman - Binge.

In Funny Woman, Gemma Arterton plays Barbara Parker, a Blackpool beauty queen who becomes a comedy superstar in 1960s London.

Despite the title, it's more of a drama about comedy, rather than a straight comedy itself.

The show is an adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel of the same name, and follows Barbara's journey to beloved national sitcom star. As Barbara 'finds her funny' and fame, she confronts the challenges of being a woman in a largely male environment and redefines the prevailing attitude towards funny women.

Arterton's performance is charming, as is Rupert Everett as Barbara's agent Brian. It's a feel-good series with a nice message, so it's great if you're looking for a comfort watch.

All six episodes of Funny Woman are streaming on Binge and Foxtel.

Chelsea McLaughlin is Mamamia's Senior Entertainment Writer and co-host of The Spill. For more pop culture takes, recommendations and sarcasm, you can follow her on Instagram.

