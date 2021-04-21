Morning VS Night: Exactly which ingredients your skincare regime needs and when.

Finding the right skincare ingredients for your specific skincare concerns can be confusing.

Do I need Vitamin C? Do I need niacinamide? What does niacinamide even do?

We get it.

The key to a good skincare routine is to figure out what the main ingredients do and when to use them, then find products that include them.

So to make things super simple, we're going to break down which ingredients to use in the morning and at night, alongside some products that include them.

Then your skincare routine will be simple, effective and fuss-free!

Let's get into it.

Skincare ingredients to use in the morning.

After a full night of beauty sleep (hopefully!), it's time to pump the skin with ingredients that will nourish and protect the skin before the day ahead.

Speaking to Rachel McAdam, CeraVe Medical Communications Manager, she recommends three ingredients that do just that.

"In the morning we need to think about preparing our skin for the day's aggressors, so the skin would mostly benefit from these ingredients: Humectants - such hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which will both increase skin hydration and reduce water loss from the skin due to the environment.

"Ceramides and other skin lipids to ensure the skin’s barrier function is supported. This will reduce the impact of irritants and hence sensitivity reactions (e.g. redness and flaking)," Rachel said.

Rachel also explained that antioxidants and SPF are key ingredients in any good morning routine.

"It's also important to include antioxidants (such as Amino acids and vitamin C) and UV protection (SPF) in a morning routine, to reduce the free-radical impact of UV rays, smoke and pollution."

Now that you know which ingredients are best in your morning skincare routine, here are two important products that include them.

When you wake up, the first product you want to use is a cleanser to ensure your skin is clean and ready for the products following.

The CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser is a favourite amongst beauty experts and for good reason. This nourishing cleanser has been developed with dermatologists (all CeraVe products have!) to clean the skin without leaving it feeling tight or dry. Plus, it includes two ingredients that Rachel mentioned: hyaluronic acid and three essential ceramides.

The hyaluronic acid will ensure plump, hydrated skin, while the ceramides will strengthen the protective skin barrier from potential irritants.

To use it, simply wet the skin with lukewarm water, massage the cleanser onto the face and neck in a gentle circular motion and rinse off.

Next up, we suggest you always include a moisturiser, such as the CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion.

This one works a treat because it's lightweight and non-greasy, and it includes the same important ingredients as the cleanser: hyaluronic acid and ceramides, plus niacinamide to soothe the skin. It's also fragrance and paraben-free, so it's suitable for all skin types.

To use it, apply it liberally to the face and neck 15 minutes before sun exposure.

And lastly, always apply SPF 50+ sunscreen of your choice.

The skincare ingredients you need at night.

At night, your skincare routine will differ a little.

Because your skin will have a buildup of makeup, sunscreen, excess oil, dirt and dead skin cells, you'll want to remove that first and then apply skincare ingredients that will work on your skin while you sleep.

Rachel explained that there are three ingredients that are great to include at night.

"At night, the skin is in regeneration and active mode, so it's important to remove all impurities from the day and support its regenerative state," Rachel said.

"Niacinamide can be used both day and night, At night it can help the skin synthesis more lipids to build its barrier function. It is also an ingredient that can calm the skin, regulate excess oil and give the skin a glow! Look for at least two per cent niacinamide," Rachel suggested.

"Active ingredients such as retinol and hydroxy-acids are best applied at night too!" Rachel added.

There are three products (with some of these ingredients in them) that form the perfect nighttime skincare routine.

First up, you'll want to use a cleanser to remove the buildup of makeup, sunscreen, and all that other fun stuff from the day you've just had. To effectively do this, we recommend the brand new CeraVe Hydrating Cream-To-Foam Cleanser.

Because it begins as a cream and transforms into a soft foam when you start lathering, it's great at removing all of that daily buildup without leaving your skin feeling stripped of moisture. Plus, it again, includes hyaluronic acid, ceramides and amino acids.

Apply it the same as you would the Hydrating Cleanser.

Once your skin is fresh and clean, apply your nighttime moisturiser. The CeraVe PM Facial Moisturiser works the same as the daytime one (lightweight, non-greasy and super hydrating) but also includes niacinamide. Winning.

To apply it, liberally lather the face and neck.

And lastly, we highly suggest including an eye cream. Since the under-eye area lacks oil glands, it can be much more prone to dryness; so the CeraVe Eye Repair Cream is a great choice.

It includes a Marine and Botanical Complex, which in basic terms, targets the two most common concerns people have with their under eyes: the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

Plus, it includes the same key ingredients for hydration: ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide!

To apply, dot a small amount of product around the eye area and gently rub it in.

And it's as simple as that!

That's your fuss-free guide to the key skincare ingredients and which products include them.

Feature image: Getty and Mamamia.