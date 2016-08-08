News
Jesinta Campbell's day on a plate.

As a model, TV presenter, blogger, David Jones ambassador and the face of Olay, it’s an understatement to say Jesinta Campbell is simply “busy”. We caught up with her to find out what foods she chooses to fuel herself throughout her hectic days. Yes, dessert is involved.

First thing in the morning.

“First thing I do when I wake up is splash my face with warm water and have lemon in hot water to drink – sometimes with a dash of manuka honey.”

Image: iStock.

Breakfast.

"Breakfast is usually poached eggs with some asparagus and avocado." (Post continues after gallery.)

The very best of Jesinta Campbell's Instagram

Snacks.

"Fresh cold pressed juices, smoothies, nuts, seeds, whole fruit or some raw balls."

Image: iStock.

 Lunch.

"Lunch is salad, soup and brown rice sushi."

Dinner.

"White fish or chicken with steamed or stir fry veggies."

WATCH: The moment Jesinta announced herself the new ambassador of David Jones. (Post continues after video.)

Dessert.

"Fresh berries and some dark chocolate. I like to wind down by putting on my track pants, making myself a cup of herbal tea and sitting on the couch and not moving!"

What do you eat for dessert?

