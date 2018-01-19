So, vagina lip balm is a thing and it actually doesn't sound completely terrible.

Lip balm for your vagina is a thing that exists.

We’ll let that sink in for a sec.

Yes, you may be taking extra care to ensure your mouth lips are being moisturised and hydrated but we bet you haven’t even given a minute’s thought to your, erm, other lips.

They get chapped too, apparently. At least according to the tag line of VMAGIC Feminine Lips Stick.

(You may think you have a lot of lipsticks. We bet you don’t have one of those.)

The beauty product looks like a lip balm but is actually a "feminine care cream" designed to be used on dry skin on the vulva, basically everything external near the vagina. It costs about $25 and ships to Australia.

According to the website, it's 100 per cent natural, free of all dyes, fragrances, soy, hormones, steroids, synthetic preservatives, petroleum or parabens.

It's made from all natural ingredients - think olive oil, avocado oil, beeswax and honey - and is supposedly edible. We haven't put that to the test.

Listen: Why you shouldn't put soap on your bits. (Post continues after audio...)



Obviously care needs to be taken when putting anything on your skin, but particularly when applying anywhere near your vagina.

So, is it actually necessary?

Look. For the majority of people, probably not unless you want to give anyone snooping through your makeup and toiletries bag a bit of a surprise. If you're a moisturising fan who wants to erm, give some love, to all parts of your body, then go for it. One testimony on the website states it's, "perfect for post bikini shave or wax for reducing skin irritation."



Refinery29 said no dermatologists would comment on how much it would actually do.

If you've got dry or irritated skin around that area, it may help, but it's always worth visiting a doctor or gynecologist first to check what's wrong and what the best treatment is.