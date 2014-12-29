News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

food

How to find the healthiest dips on the nibbles table.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: iStock

Who doesn’t love sitting down to a cheeky drink with some dip and crackers?

The dip section of the supermarket is becoming bigger and bigger. A pot of veggie-based dip may seem a reasonably healthy option compared to chips and pastries, but if you consider just a tablespoon of one of our favourite pesto chunky dips contains more than 8g of fat, when it comes to calorie control it pays to know what the best and worst options are this holiday season.

Frozen snacks that’ll keep you cool – without giving you a sugar high.

My rule when it comes to dips is to always consume them with vegetables, spoon out as much as you want to eat rather than demolishing the entire container, and limit dip to once a week rather than dipping in every day after work.

*Dips chosen are a random mix from a Woolworths supermarket

** The author is not paid by any of these companies.

What’s your favourite dip?

This article was originally published on SusieBurrell.com and is republished here with full permission. 

Tags: dips , favourite , food , susie-burrell

Related Stories

Recommended