'We were blindsided.' Sylvia Jeffreys has shared more details about her Today show exit.

Sylvia Jeffreys is spilling more insider gossip about the Today Show revamp that saw her, her husband and her brother-in-law all shown the door.

It has been six months since the Today Show newsreader departed the breakfast show, just days after Karl Stefanovic’s sacking while he was on his honeymoon.

The rest of the changes to the show were a shock to everyone – particularly those involved.

Here’s Sylvia tearing up while talking about Lisa Wilkinson on the Today Show in 2017. Post continues after video.

Richard Wilkins was redeployed to Today Extra, Karl’s brother Peter Stefanovic left the network altogether, sports reporter Tim Gilbert was moved on, and – then there was Sylvia.

“We didn’t see it coming, not to that extent,” she told the Kyle and Jackie O show this morning. “We were blindsided.”

“Something had to give, there’s no doubt about that … and it did, eventually. I think externally, the pressure was massive.”

The show had been in turmoil for months off the back of plummeting ratings, but Sylvia hinted it was actually social media trolls that were Karl’s downfall.

“The people who troll on social media do not reflect the greater population, and quite often when the big changes are made, then the silent majority comes out and starts having their say.

“I don’t know what that decision (to fire Karl) was based on exactly,” she said.

On what the upheaval was like for her and husband Peter, Sylvia was honest: “It was really weird.”

The couple got told they were being moved on in a “series of phone calls” after they arrived home from Karl and Jasmine’s wedding in Mexico.

“It was a strange time, everyone had their two cents, so it was testing… there’s no point pretending that that’s easy and fun and delightful, but we all stuck together and got through it,” she told Jackie O and stand in co-host Beau Ryan.

At the weekend, Sylvia spoke to Stellar Magazine about the experience, describing it as “a lot to digest.”

“Whatever way you look at it, I was collateral,” she told the publication, referring to the take-down of the Stefanovic brothers Karl and Peter.

At the time, Sylvia released a statement that read:

“I’ve loved and embraced every minute of my Today show chapter and feel humbled to have worked with so many passionate people – hosts, studio crew, cameramen and producers – who have become my great mates.

“There are few shows that are fortunate to have such an engaged audience, and I thank our viewers for inviting me into their homes day after day.

“I’m thrilled to sink my teeth into a brand new project. Opportunity often knocks when you least expect it and I’m ready to dive right in to what’s ahead of me.”

Sylvia remains with the Nine network, she has joined A Current Affair.

Her husband Peter has taken up a co-host role on Sky’s breakfast show First Edition.

As for Karl, he’s having a rest.

“He’s been keeping pretty busy, and I’m sure the powers that be have plans in place, but at the moment I think he’s enjoying his time off the early starts,” she told the radio show this morning.

“He did 14 years in that gig, and it’s a real pressure-cooker environment, so he well and truly deserves a rest. And things are really good for him. He’s in a great place, and his beautiful wife (Jasmine Yarbrough) is a great support for him,” she added.