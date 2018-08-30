News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

real life

A medical student has shared the story of his worst ever shift, and oh please no.

ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one topic we should generally focus on more, it’s gross things doctors have to endure when they’re trying to look after us.

As a human who has been alive for almost three decades, I’ve witnessed far too many people avoid necessary medical intervention, only to agree to see a doctor once the issue has become highly confronting for everyone involved.

But one story in particular has captured people's attention, with internet user Abhishark sharing the details of his worst ever night shift, while working as an intern in a hospital.

Writing for Bored PandaAbhishark recalls the night he met 'Buck,' a man in his 70s, who was diabetic.

"He was not fond of showering, so much so that there was a flourishing micro-ecosystem under his panus (don’t look it up)," the student wrote, which obviously encouraged me to immediately look up the term 'panus'.

No, really, don't look it up.

"Buck loved himself and his life and was proud of his lack of basic human hygiene; he even joked that he would use his odour to deter any chores delegated to him from his wife and daughters," the story continued.

Then, Buck showed the student the 'real' reason he was there.

"He moved aside his blanket to show me his legs; my eyes went from his normal looking right leg to the sundried black hotdog that was his left leg. Even though he had his foot wrapped it was obvious that his leg from the knee down had severe gangrene.

"Buck recalled that he had foot pain two months ago and as time went on it got worse and then it got better. He only came in today at the request of his wife.

"As I undid the wrapping to take a look at his foot, his pinkie toe just popped off. Just like that. Pop. I picked up his toe husk and held it in the air; we both looked at each other in silence."

While most people would, um, panic (?) that THEIR TOE HAD JUST FALLEN OFF, Buck became... curious.

"He proceeded to reach over to his other middle toe and, with toddler-like curiosity, popped it off. He then started to laugh. And then I started to laugh while screaming on the inside."

WHAT THE HELL BUCK.

Abhishark had to explain that the reason the pain had stopped was actually because the foot was essentially dead.

Despite the initial shock of Buck's smell, Abhishark said he was a nice guy. Once the medical staff started talking about amputation as the next step, Buck asked if they could please contact his wife, as was too ashamed to speak to her.

"I assured him that there’s no point in blaming anyone at this point and that I would call his family," Abhishark said, noting that they were "nice people".

In conclusion, if your foot hurts, maybe go to the doctor before you get to the point where your toe literally pops off on its own.

Also, please don't use your body odour as a way to get out of helping at home.

It seems... unnecessary.

Tags: doctor , health , life

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

Guest 2 years ago

Well now buck can at least shower and use his amputation as his excuse to get out of chores! some people are too stupid to exist.

Cath Fowlett 2 years ago

Maybe if government stopped running community health programmes on short term contracts that providers have to bid on every couple of years, and closing other programmes regularly, patients would have better oversight and these symptoms could be consigned to history. Prevention is better than cure!

MORE COMMENTS