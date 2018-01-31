The curtain fringe is the hair trend that will dominate 2018.

If there’s one hair change you make in 2018, make it a curtain fringe.

Searches for the hairstyle on Pinterest have grown over 600 per cent in the last year and when you see it, you’ll understand why.

Think classic Bridget Bardot with a splash of Kate Moss and a sprinkle of Alexa Chung.

"A curtain fringe is one of the softest and most requested styles of fringe we’re seeing at Edwards and Co at the moment that looks effortless yet chic," explains stylist Craig Walker from the Edwards and Co Alexandria salon.

"It’s a fringe that works with you opposed to having to spend 30 minutes each morning trying to tame a solid blunt fringe."

Yes, this is finally a relatively low maintenance fringe that doesn't take hours to style each morning to look half decent.

"It's a heavy fringe that sits around your eye line and you wear flat at the roots, but parted in the middle. If you think about how curtains drape, it's like that," explain three-time Australian Hairdresser of the Year and Co-Creative of international haircare brand, ELEVEN Australia Joey Scandizzo.

Celebrities who rock a fringe.

"As it is already at a ‘grown out’ looking length, you don’t have to have it trimmed as regularly as a shorter fringe. The key to styling at home is to make sure you dry the roots flat, so it doesn't bounce up and then sweep it into a centre part."

Even better, both experts say it's a style of fringe that's largely universally flattering.

"Generally, it’s actually really flattering to most face shapes and can work with anyone's style, however I would avoid it if your hair is naturally really curly. Not to say it's not possible - just maybe have a longer version of one," says Scandizzo.

Walker adds that it's a look that really works to strengthen your cheek bones and make your eyes 'pop'.

"It’s a great transition into a fringe if you haven’t had one before. It’s super easy to maintain and work with and introduce to your daily routine," he says.

Before you get the chop, Scandizzo recommends testing it out.

"Try faking it first, by pulling your hair into a ponytail and then draping the front forward to make sure you are ready for the change," he says.

"It's a great way to get movement and texture around the face. Perfect for that relaxed, lived in, undone-but-done vibe and if you don’t love it, it won't take you that long to grow out!"

And when styling at home, dry shampoo will be your best friend.

"To keep your fringe looking fresh on day two, but to save on the hassle of washing and drying your hair again, refresh your fringe with ELEVEN Australia Give Me Clean Hair Dry Shampoo ($24.95) to make sure it stays looking fresh," advises Scandizzo.