'I'm one of the millennial women who would rather stay home than go out. Here's why.'

Hello.

Yes.

I’m what you’d probably call an extroverted hermit… if that was a thing. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

You see, during the week I spend a lot of time with other humans and I rather enjoy it.

I make the small talk.

I do the banter.

Sometimes I even listen to Narelle from accounts talk about her son Nigel’s athlete’s foot. It’s been a fascinating journey.

But on the weekends I retreat into my cave.

My cave is an apartment in the inner west of Sydney that features a very comfy lounge, a very good boy named Vinnie, and a large TV with all the appropriate streaming apps.

It’s… heaven.

When I get home at the end of my week, I immediately remove my bra.

I then sit down in front my TV.

I watch Netflix while scrolling through Instagram and occasionally liking memes about people scrolling through Instagram while watching Netflix.

Sometimes I use other… streaming services.

One time I read a book.

I order UberEats for the spring rolls but also for the opportunity it provides my dog Vinnie to bark at someone who is not a possum in the tree outside.

I take my dog to the park for a walk and the sun hurts my eyes.

When I clean my house/do my washing/organise my wardrobe I listen to podcasts about true crime.

Sometimes I go to social events but I usually can’t wait to go home to watch Netflix/watch Vinnie watch the possums outside.

At the end of my weekend I am incredibly satisfied. I definitely think it’s been a weekend well spent.

And I’m not the only one.

You see, according to Kaitlyn Tiffany at Vox, more and more women are choosing to stay at home rather than go out.

The “homebody economy”, as she calls it, is built around making it super easy for women to stay home.

We don’t need to leave the house because we can get everything we need with the touch of a button. TV shows and movies, food deliveries, online shopping.

We’d prefer to spend more time at home being entertained and practising self care rather than straining to hear our friends over bangers at the club.

And that’s OK.

Because with social media we’re constantly connected to our friends and the outside world.

And at the end of the weekend – we emerge – ready to immerse ourselves in the outside world again.

And to, erm, hear more about Narelle’s son Nigel’s athlete’s foot. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

