News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

The fish bra: Instagram's latest bizarre trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fish bra. It’s the latest hashtag-driven ‘fashion’ trend reeling in women all over the world.

Confused? It’s exactly what it sounds like: women wearing their latest catch in place of a regular bra.

Like this…

Instagram/ Fishbras

And this...

Instagram/ Fishbras

And these...

Instagram/ Fishbras

Don't worry, you're not missing anything. There's no subtext, no ulterior motive, no social cause.

Hell, there doesn't seem to be any reason for it whatsoever.

Still, it's proving pretty popular with Instagram users. So much so that 117,000 people follow an account devoted to sharing the best fish bra snaps.

Yet after spending (probably too much) time trawling through the more than 2,500 #fishbra posts, we finally settled on our fave...

Tags: social-media , trending

Related Stories

Recommended