Surprisingly there's a lot of myths around UTIs. Here's what's fact and what's fiction.

If you're reading this, you might've had a UTI.

According to the stats, one in three women will have suffered a UTI (Urinary Tract Infection) by the time they are 24.

Yet the problem is, we so rarely talk about them, it can be hard to decipher fact from fiction. Thankfully, that's something we can change by arming ourselves with knowledge and talking more openly about it.

For parents in particular, it can be an awkward topic to broach with a teenager. Why? Well... one of the key risk factors of UTIs is sexual activity (you don't have to be sexually active to get a UTI). But like anything in life, the better prepared you are, the less of an issue it is.

Here are some facts to memorise, and myths to clear up:

FACT: UTIs are very common.

Like, really common. Roughly one in two women will experience a UTI in their lifetime, according to Better Health Victoria. They're usually located in the bladder, and in most cases, when treated, are not serious or life-threatening. However, even though Urinary Tract Infections are very common, treatment may be needed, so it’s important to seek the advice of a healthcare professional.

While there are lots of risk factors for UTIs, sex is a common one. It basically makes it very easy for bacteria to get in where it shouldn't. However, there are lots of other risk factors for developing UTIs, including pregnancy, menopause, certain medical conditions, bladder problems, poor personal hygiene, a suppressed immune system and more.

FICTION: Only women get UTIs.

Women are at a greater risk of getting UTIs than men, thanks to our shorter urethras (the tube connected to the bladder that urine comes out of). The shorter urethra means that bacteria don’t have a long way to travel up into the bladder to cause an infection. The urethra in women is also close to the anus where bacteria from there can enter the urethra.

While women are more likely to get UTIs, the fact is that men can get them too. One in 20 men will experience a UTI in their lifetime. It's a big difference, right?

FACT: Not every UTI is the same.

There are three types of UTIs depending on which part of your urinary tract has been impacted.

The parts of the urinary tract include:

1. The bladder.

2. The urethra.

3. The kidneys.

It is important to seek medical attention if you think you may have a UTI. While UTIs are common, it doesn't mean they aren't serious. If a UTI is left untreated, it can cause further complications.

FICTION: UTIs are a sign of poor hygiene.

UTIs are the main reason women are taught and encouraged to wipe from front to back to decrease the likely spread of bacteria from the anus to the urethra.

While infection from the anus is a cause of UTIs, it's not the only cause, as mentioned earlier.

So there is no shame in having a UTI - they have lots of different causes and aren't an indicator of being unclean.

FACT: There are things you can do to help prevent a UTI.

By following a few simple steps, you can decrease your chances of developing a UTI. These include drinking lots of water to 'flush' your urinary tract, going to the bathroom (to empty your bladder) as soon as you need to and not holding on, as well as going after sex to flush out any bacteria.

It's further recommended not to use vaginal deodorants or any products that could upset the balance of your vaginal flora.

You've probably heard or been told that drinking cranberry juice may help prevent a UTI from developing. There have been varying studies with mixed results, however, many women do report an improvement.

Cranberries help to reduce the harmful bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract wall, yet the concentrated extract in cranberry supplements are more potent than juice. Taking a cranberry supplement like URAL High Strength Cranberry 60,000mg capsules, which is a concentrated daily capsule, which helps to reduce the occurrence of medically diagnosed cystitis.

One of the first signs of a UTI is usually a faint, burning or prickling feeling when you urinate. You can try a bit of self-care at this point to try and prevent things getting any worse, like drinking lots of water and emptying your bladder completely when you need to urinate, as mentioned. This will help dilute your urine and flush the bacteria out of your system. If you are experiencing these symptoms or suspect you have a UTI, it is important to see your healthcare professional as soon as possible.

Taking URAL Effervescent powder dissolved in a glass of water will provide relief from the painful burning symptoms of urinary tract infections. URAL is a urinary alkaliniser, which means it raises the pH of your urine so it becomes less acidic and makes it easier and less painful to go to the bathroom.

Always read the label. Follow the directions for use. If symptoms persist, talk to your health professional.

FICTION: Not everyone will get symptoms of a UTI

Some of the most common symptoms of a UTI include burning pain when urinating (aka a 'razor blade' feeling), a constant urge to visit the toilet but unable to 'go', cloudy and unusual-smelling urine, lower abdomen or back pain and sometimes blood in the urine.

It's for these reasons many assume you will know when you have one. Any of these symptoms should prompt a visit to your doctor.

But not every UTI will cause signs and symptoms even though it's unclear why, according to The Continence Foundation of Australia. If you believe you might have a UTI, it's important to consult your GP or a health care professional.

FACT: UTIs are unlikely to go away on their own.

The earlier a UTI is diagnosed by a healthcare professional, the better. When you visit a GP or medical professional, they will test your urine and inform you as to whether or not you have a UTI. From here you may be provided with a treatment plan or be advised if you need antibiotics to treat the infection.

FACT: A UTI can be recurrent.

If you've had a UTI before, it is more likely you will have another or that they will become recurrent. Some women can get them again and again - almost 25-30 per cent of women who have had a UTI will have another, according to Harvard Medical School.

If UTIs continue to come back, a doctor might suggest a complete review of potential risk factors that might be causing this to happen or recommend a low dose of antibiotics over a longer period of time.

A GP or pharmacist may recommend methenamine hippurate, which is an antibacterial tablet that can be taken daily to help prevent recurrent UTIs. It is available over the counter from most pharmacies.

With the right knowledge and advice, you won't need to feel any shame about handling a UTI if it pops up on your radar.

