'I was mortified.' 2 of the dancers suing Lizzo have given more details about their allegations.

This week, the singer known for being at the forefront of body positivity has faced an onslaught of allegations in a lawsuit against her.

On Wednesday, news became public that Lizzo – as well as her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc, and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley – is being sued by three of her former dancers for sexual and racial harassment, and creating a hostile work environment, as reported by PEOPLE.

Now, two of those dancers have given more details about their allegations against the singer.

Watch the trailer for Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls here. Post continues after video.

Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams were both contestants on Lizzo's Amazon Prime reality TV show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Speaking to CBS News, the women said they were accused of "drinking on the job", which they vehemently denied.

"Alcohol was never even allowed in our dressing room," Davis told the network.

"It was literally impossible to do that, yet we were the ones that were blamed."

Davis said how she and Williams were pulled into a meeting with Lizzo, where they explained that wasn't the case.

The singer told them that even if they hadn't been drinking, they "hadn't been performing the way you need to".

Days later, Williams was fired.

According to the lawsuit, a huge part of their claims stems from a night out in Amsterdam, where Lizzo allegedly pressured the dancers into touching nude performers, which is allowed at the club.

Davis said she was reluctant to attend the night out, during the interview, knowing the type of club they would be attending. But she went because she feared for her job.

"It's an understanding in the camp that if you don't really participate and try to get in with Lizzo, you won't be booked on as many jobs, she won't like you as much, [and] you'll be ostracised."

After Davis told Lizzo she didn't want to touch the dancers twice, the crowd started chanting her name.

"The chant grew louder and more strident, demanding a visibly uncomfortable Ms Davis to engage with the performer," the lawsuit says.

"Lizzo was the reason that I was specifically pressured," Davis claimed during the interview. "I was mortified."

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, where in this episode the co-hosts unpack the Lizzo allegations. Post continues below.





Davis also accused the 'Juice' singer of weight shaming.

She said that when she returned to work after putting on some weight, the singer and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley pulled her aside to see what was "wrong".

"I believe [Lizzo] was trying to allude to the fact that I was gaining weight in a way that wouldn't get [her] cancelled, if that makes sense," she said.

"It was not like, 'you're fat, you're fired'. It was never blatant, it was very nuanced."

Davis added that the singer allegedly said the women should be grateful for their jobs as dancers get fired for putting on weight.

Williams ended the interview by saying that the job was a dream opportunity in the beginning, getting to dance with a body-positive performer.

"We had this high start, and then over time, you're seeing that everything is not the way it seems, that there's a lot of things that go on behind the scenes, [and] your ideas of things quickly start to shift," Williams said.

"Everything that she stands for as an artist is a big reason as to why I think people stand behind her as much as they do.

"To me, I just couldn't sit with the fact that this was happening behind the scenes, and this is a big part of her fan base, but she's kind of contradicting everything she stands for."

