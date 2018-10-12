The seven beautiful words Jack Brooksbank uttered when he first saw Princess Eugenie.

For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

It’s often said that the most heartwarming moment in any wedding ceremony is the look on the groom’s face as his bride begins her walk down the aisle.

And today’s royal wedding was certainly no exception.

A lipreader has deciphered the sweet words Jack Brooksbank uttered as his bride – Princess Eugenie – first entered St George’s Chapel, and it has totally warmed our hearts.

When Eugenie first appeared smiling at the end of the aisle in her stunning Peter Pilotto gown and emerald tiara – her “something borrowed” from The Queen – Jack can be seen saying seven words that encapsulate everything a gushing groom must be thinking on their wedding day.

“Oh… My Heart… Oh break my heart,” the 32-year-old tequila brand manager whispered, according to the tweet below.

Oh Bless: according to my lip reader Jack whispered as Eugenie arrived ‘oh… my heart… Oh break my heart.’ #royalwedding

— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 12, 2018

The couple met during a skiing vacation in Switzerland 2010 and were introduced through mutual friends. But it was Jack’s questionable fashion choices that initially caught Eugenie’s eye.

“I thought, ‘What a silly hat!’ ” the 28-year-old royal recalled in an interview with ITV of seeing Jack, 32, for the first time. “And I thought, ‘Who’s that?’”

She continued, “And then [looking at Jack], you came over and shook my hand and I was all butterflies and nervous.”

After they met, Princess Eugenie says she called her mother, Sarah Ferguson, to tell her about the guy she had met.

They announced their engagement in January, eight years after they met, and were married today in a stunning traditional ceremony ahead of an audience of A-list and royal guests.

Following the ceremony, guests will enjoy a lunch held by The Queen, followed by an evening reception, and festival-themed afterparty the next day.