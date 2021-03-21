A controversial apology and concerning allegations: Why everyone's talking about David Dobrik.

This post contains mentions of sexual assault and may be triggering to some readers.

With 18 million subscribers and an estimated net worth of $US15.5 million, David Dobrik is one of the most successful YouTubers in the world.

He recently gave away five Tesla cars to his Instagram followers, and even more recently bought a $9.5 million house in Los Angeles, which has its own Hawaiian Punch drinking fountain.

In a report about YouTube's highest paid stars last year, Forbes stated: "Dobrik has done just about anything to make his audience laugh."

Evidently, the 24-year-old is known for pushing the boundaries. But his comedic content is now being re-evaluated in light of disturbing sexual assault allegations that centre around his 'Vlog Squad' – a group of content creators who are associated with Dobrik.

Here's how the controversy unfolded.

Sexual assault allegations emerge against Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis.

On March 16, Insider published an investigative story, titled: "A woman featured on YouTube star David Dobrik's channel says she was raped by a Vlog Squad member in 2018 the night they filmed a video about group sex."

The video, which was deleted after it received five million views, was titled: "SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!"

The woman, who used the pseudonym Hannah while speaking to Insider, alleged that Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis, also known as Durte Dom, raped her while she was incapacitated by alcohol.

She also claimed that members of the Vlog Squad supplied alcohol to her and her friends, as they were under the legal drinking age at the time.

Dom Zeglaitis in 2018. Image: Getty.

In Dobrik's video, which has since been removed, Dobrik filmed two women entering a room with Zeglaitis, before one friend asked: "We just need to get in there to get a head count for the vlog."

Then, in a scene supposedly filmed after the "group sex", Dobrik asked Zeglaitis if it was his first threesome to which he responded, "Yeah, thanks, David". Dom then asked one of his friends to smell his fingers.

"We’re going to jail," Dobrik said at the end of the video.

Speaking to Insider, Hannah claimed that the video’s portrayal of the sex as consensual is inaccurate.

The New York Times, among other publications, have since reported and corroborated Hannah's allegations against the Vlog Squad.

Former Vlog Squad member Joseth "Seth" Francois speaks out against the group.

This is not the first allegation of sexual assault made against a person in one of David Dobrik's vlogs.

In February, former Vlog Squad member Joseth 'Seth' Francois spoke with Buzzfeed News, claiming that he was sexually assaulted in one of Dobrik's videos.

Francois was referring to Dobrik's since-deleted video, which was titled: "HE THOUGHT HE WAS KISSING HER!! (SUPER CRINGEY)."

The video, which was uploaded in 2017, had 10 million views before it was deleted.

In the video, Dobrik "pranked" Francois by tricking him into kissing another Vlog Squad member, Jason Nash. (Francois was told that he would be kissing a woman in a mask. However, unbeknownst to Francois, she was later swapped out with Nash.)

Joseth "Seth" Francois. Image: YouTube.

"The point of the video is to sexually assault me," Francois told Buzzfeed last month. "That's the whole premise. I told [Dobrik] how I felt about it three years later after [he] monetised it."

Francois added that he did not believe that Dobrik was remorseful.

"If [Dobrik and Nash] don't know what's wrong and they don't understand that what they did was wrong, it makes me feel like that could still happen," he said.

He also said that as the only Black member of the Vlog Squad, he was often the punchline of racist jokes. Francois said he felt compelled to speak out about his experience after the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

David Dobrik's response.

David Dobrik addressed the allegations in a two-minute-and-thirty-second video. Image: YouTube.

In a , David Dobrik responded to the allegations.

The 24-year-old said consent is "super, super important to him".

He apologised directly to Francois, explaining: "I just want to make videos where everybody in it, whether you are participating or watching, is enjoying having a good time. I missed the mark with that one. I am really sorry."

He went on to say he "chose to distance" himself from people like Zeglaitis, because he did not align with some of their actions.

"I don't stand for any kind of misconduct and I've been really disappointed by some of my friends," he explained.

"I’m sorry if I’ve let you down."

Dobrik has since been criticised for the apology after he turned off the comments on the video.

The 24-year-old has since lost over 100,000 subscribers from his YouTube channel in the wake of the controversy and has been dropped by a number of his sponsors, including Hello Fresh and Dollar Shave Club.

Feature Image: YouTube.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.