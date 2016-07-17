News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Australian teenager shares Nice horror story - "I looked up and I was the only person left alive."

ADVERTISEMENT

18-year-old Australian tourist Bronte Stuntz is lucky to be alive after managing to avoid being caught in the horror of the terrorist attack in Nice.

The Sydney teenager heard a loud noise, which she assumed was a bomb, and decided to run in the opposite direction. Stuntz was then struck on her left side by a body which went flying after being hit by the truck, knocking her unconscious.

“I remember running for about three seconds and then I blacked out and woke up on the floor,” Stuntz told 9 News. “Within ten seconds, it was all over.”

“I woke up with my friend Eddy holding my head, and when I kind of looked up, I was the only person lying on the ground that was alive.”

Stuntz sustained injuries to the left side of her body and is now recovering in a hospital in Florence.

Stuntz posted a photo of herself and a friend on Facebook enjoying their holiday before the tragedy. She captioned it thanking everyone who helped look after her that night.

“A beautiful photo before a horrible tragedy,” it reads. “My prayers go out to everyone who lost their lives or who is injured.”

“Thank you everyone who helped me last night, I would not be alive if it wasn’t for you.” 

Two other Australians were also injured in the Bastille Day attack.

Feature Image via Facebook. 

Tags: current-affairs , news-3 , nice-attacks

Related Stories

Recommended