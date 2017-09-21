lifestyle MM Confessions: "The weirdest place I've had sex." Mamamia Video September 21, 2017 Video by MWN MM Confessions: "The weirdest place I've had sex." Tags: mamamia-confessions , video-today , video-today-mobile Related Stories MM Confessions: "The weirdest things I've ever heard in bed." MM Confessions: "The moment I was caught stalking on social media." MM Confessions: "The weirdest date I've ever had." MM Confessions: "The moment I knew it was over with my partner." VIDEO: The moving Father's Day ad about a dad, his son and love. MM Confessions: "My last one night stand." MM Confessions: "The most disgusting thing I've ever eaten." MM Confessions: "My most embarrassing date." MM Confessions: 'The worst advice I ever gave.' MM Confessions: "The most illegal thing I've ever done." Recommended "I'm so grateful for teachers like this." The beautiful note Leah's daughter received from her teacher. "Call in sick when you're sick." 20 very doable things that will make 2020 your healthiest year yet. The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news. The new Cats movie is deliciously wonderful and frankly if you think otherwise you've missed the point. 'Like showering in an ashtray.' For 77 days, an entire NSW town has had no clean drinking water. "It really hurt her feelings." Charlize Theron used the wrong pronouns for her transgender daughter. Lois Riess' husband was found shot dead in a bathroom. Weeks later, so was her lookalike. A risk to thousands of animals: The "horror show" of drilling the Great Australian Bight. 'When your child has additional needs, 'participation awards' are worth celebrating.' A new seating plan and awkward silences: Mamamia recaps the royals' uncomfortable Christmas lunch.