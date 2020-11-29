Rocky relationships and big decisions: The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning November 29. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Money matters are in focus, but material possessions aren’t what you’re about. This week, you want to get out and do things. Yet, without financial freedom, you’re stuck. But, thanks to the Sun’s link with inventive Uranus, you figure out how to earn extra dollars. There’s one catch though; the solution is different from your usual line of work, so keep an open mind.

Your earning potential is on the rise, Taurus. On Wednesday, Mercury dances into your financial sector, bringing opportunities galore. The hardest thing you’ll be faced with is which option to choose, as you’ll get a plethora of money-making possibilities laid at your feet. Pick a job where you can work your way up the ranks or a side hustle that you can steadily build upon.

Have an honest heart-to-heart conversation with your partner, Gemini. You’ll attempt to censor your words, but in the end, honesty wins out. Try to encourage your sweetheart to open up too. To do that, chat when you are both calm and connected. The discussion won’t go as well if emotions are running hot. Single? Talk about your deal-breakers while on a date. That'll quickly sort the wheat from the chaff.

On Wednesday, Crabs feel torn in opposite directions. La Luna tugs your heart one way, while your head is pulling you another way. You’re doing a great job walking a fine line between both, but at what cost? The price you’re paying is emotional exhaustion with a dollop of guilt on the side. The answer? Tune into your heart and put yourself first.

Slay procrastination when the Moon enters your sign, on Friday. You’ll be motivated to get things done - yesterday! Prepare by writing a to-do list. That way, you won’t waste a second thinking about what to do next. Ticking off tasks is not only productive, but it also clears your schedule, allowing you to tackle new ambitions. Now, off you go!

Monday’s eclipse brings you to a career crossroad. This week, how you behave and what you say has long-term consequences. So, be shrewd in all your business dealings. Ambitious maidens get the opportunity to shine. Show off your talents but think everything through twice. You’re too smart to be tripped up, but this eclipse may try.

Mercury’s nod to Saturn asks for self-discipline in a matter that concerns money or upholding a principle that means a lot to you. Right now, it’s not easy to say no, but you’ll kick yourself later if you give in. Stick to what you know to be true, even if you’re being pressured to do otherwise. Stay your course, Libra.

Until Wednesday, it’s Mercury’s last hoorah in your sign. So, when the thinking planet teams up with Jupiter, the lucky planet, the decision you make is the right one. The path ahead is beckoning - all you have to do is take the first step. Then, you'll know what you want and have all the information you need to back up your choice.

Your relationship zone gets rocked by Monday’s eclipse! Still, the trick to surviving change is to stay flexible. Adapting to twists and turns keeps you one step ahead of the game. Whether it’s a romantic or professional partnership that is affected, you may push out your boundaries. It’s okay to do so, provided you stay true to yourself.

As La Luna eclipses in your wellness zone, you step up self-care. Now is not the time to put off health checks or push yourself to your limits. Instead, nurture yourself and tune into your body. What do you need more of, and what do you need to cut back on? Writing a list of your wellbeing goals helps keep you accountable.

An inspiring creative project can’t wait any longer! This week’s eclipse demands that you turn your dream into a reality. Don’t put off showcasing your talent any longer. La Luna manifests your heart’s desire, particularly for those that are artistically inclined. What once seemed impossible, is now attainable - look for the loophole.

The stars create a networking bonanza! Mercury teams you up with a go-getting professional. Although this person’s approach is more spontaneous than what you’re used to, you’ll be impressed. Looking to buy property or move house? Your hunt ends by Saturday. However, make sure you read the fine print if signing a contract.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Supplied.