HOROSCOPES: Career crossroads and an exercise kick. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning November 22. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

The cat’s out of the bag, Aries. Yet, you feel a strange sense of calm wash over you. This week, the Sun inspires honesty, so get what’s bothering you off your chest. You won’t get the response you fear. Instead, you’ll be met with understanding and support. When all is said and done, the truth sets you free.

It’s a super productive week if you’re prepared to roll up your sleeves, Taurus. Mercury’s collaboration with powerful Pluto puts you in the right position at the right time. People are surprisingly helpful too. All you have to do is be clear on what you want to achieve because things won’t just fall into your lap.

Watch: Horoscopes in the bedroom. Post continues below.





Relationships get warm and fuzzy as the Sun puts you and your partner on the same page. In the past, you’ve clashed over a sensitive topic. But now, you see eye to eye. Is your relationship in the ‘it’s complicated’ zone? It might be time to change your Facebook status to something more concrete. Chat to your sweetheart about taking things up a notch.

You’ve taken a leap of faith, so why are you getting cold feet? Rest assured, it’s natural to question a big decision, even after you’ve taken the plunge. Second thoughts are part of the process. When you open a new door, you must close the one behind you. And in doing that, there’s often a healthy period of reassessment. It’s okay to be scared - just keep moving forward.





Your mood is light and fluffy, and you’re up for some fun, Leo! The Sun skips into your zone of play, so tap into your inner child. Do anything frivolous and a little silly. Most importantly, hang out with someone that makes you laugh. Life has been way too serious lately, leaving your body craving happy hormones. This week, laughter truly is the best medicine.

Money matters are at the forefront of your mind, thanks to Mercury’s clash with Mars. It’s time to take a sobering look at your finances, rather than assuming they’ll work themselves out. The good news is once you realise where you need to cut back, an opportunity to loosen your purse strings isn’t far off.

Reboot your health regime, Libra. Mercury wants to get your sweat on, so choose an exercise that does just that. Mars brings motivation - use it wisely! Forget wasting energy partying, as tempting as it is. This week is about putting yourself first. Still, prioritising your wellbeing may mean you have to say ‘no’ to an invitation or a date.

On Tuesday, La Luna glows for you and your partner. Taken Scorpios pull themselves out of a romantic rut, and feel the love again. You realise that ups and downs are simply a relationship reality. Single Scorpios make a connection while outdoors. Put the dating apps away.

Saturday welcomes #sagittariusseason. Get set to shine! As the Sun warms up your sign, you’ll thaw out, physically, emotionally and mentally. Your energy elevates, and you feel like your best self, especially if your birthday falls between November 22nd and December 6th. Throw an outdoors celebration to kick off your new solar year with a bang!

Love throws you a curveball, but it’s nothing you can’t handle. Still, it gives you the chance to show what you’re made of. Handle the situation with grace, and you’ll look like a Queen. Respect is earned, and this week, you score big brownie points. Singles command attention at the right moment.

Invest time in quality friendships. The Sun lights up your social scene, so there are plenty of invitations coming your way. Still, don’t feel you have to accept them all. Choose wisely who you spend time with because not everyone deserves you. Friends that have your back are your best bet. In the end, it’s about loyalty.

At a career crossroad? Ask yourself; what scares the bejeebers out of you? What’ll push you so far out of your comfort zone that you’ll have no choice but to rise? The path that promises growth is right for you. Fish happy in their current profession add another string to their bow. Improve your skillset, Pisces.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Supplied.