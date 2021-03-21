HOROSCOPES: A career boost and letting go of an ex. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning March 21. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Venus skips into your sign on Monday, nestling in for the next three weeks. For singles, the love planet opens new doors. Hung up on an ex? Venus discards what’s no longer meant for you. Let go to embrace a new and improved relationship that can offer you more. Couples can expect their connection to sweeten and deepen. Still, remember that the greatest love stems from a strong sense of self.

Venus is best known for romance, but she also is a financial whizz that attracts the finer things in life. So, when the luxury planet enters your cash zone, it can only mean one thing – money is on the up and up. Look out for a lucrative opportunity to increase your earnings. Say "yes!" to more hours at work and fill your pockets while you can.

Watch: Horoscopes and self care. Post continues below.





You're the quintessential social butterfly of the zodiac, Gemini. So when Venus lights up your friendship sphere, you won't be spending much time at home. Get yourself party-ready and enjoy this week's lighter vibe. Sometimes, there’s no lesson or dire horoscope warning that's meant for you. Let your hair down, shake off stress and have fun!





Your career is boosted when Venus sprinkles her magic in your professional sphere. Ambitious Crabs should prepare for big things! Don’t enjoy the spotlight? Put your work out there, anyway. A VIP has their eye on you or a service you provide, which is valuable to them. Make sure you charge according to your worth rather than sell yourself short.





Itchy feet? Book a trip on Friday. If restrictions prevent you from travelling, plan a break from your usual monotonous routine. Schedule a mental health day, even if it means taking a day off from work. On this day, do what brings you joy (even if it’s a little naughty). Lounge in bed an extra hour, devour generous lashings of ice-cream or binge-watch your fave TV series. You have the cosmos' permission!

Venus heats up your bedroom zone, tempting you to forgo foreplay. Instead, savour the seduction (your climax will be much sweeter). You’re naturally discerning, but this week sees you hooking up with someone that's off your usual radar. Provided you’re safe, go for it! Lust can be a healthy indulgence if enjoyed mindfully. This week, couples enjoy some sexual experimentation.

Relationships are in focus, as Venus highlights couples. Your planetary ruler’s shift gives you the nerve to push a romantic agenda. Meaning that what you want out is likely to land in your lap if you’re brave enough to ask for it. Often, it’s not what you say but how you say it, so tweak your tone of voice. Remember, you catch more flies with honey than you do with vinegar.





Burning the candle at both ends and feeling sluggish? This week, your health gets a 'get out of jail' card. Venus sweetens your wellbeing zone, granting you physical oomph from Monday. Still, this doesn’t give you the green light to toss your exercise regime to the curb or eat take-out every night, but you are granted some extra fuel in your tank (use it wisely).

Singles get-set for a love bonanza! Venus boosts romance with a splash of playfulness. Make fun your number one priority, and you’ll connect with a potential partner that has what it takes to last the distance. Dress up and show up on this week’s date nights. Archer couples bliss out in meaningful ways. Organise a celebratory night out that’s a bit extra.





Schedule some downtime, Capricorn. Not because you lack get-up-and-go but because it’s a lovely week to pamper yourself. You may be inspired to spruce up your home with beautiful objects, artwork and tactile fabrics. Otherwise, enjoy time out from the rat race by simply pottering around your private sanctuary.

Money matters look promising as Uranus, your planetary ruler, makes an auspicious alignment with clever Mercury. Monday is an excellent day to reshuffle finances, so diarise important meetings for the start of the week when business negotiations run super smoothly. Use your gift of the gab to strike a hot deal before the week is over.

Your hard work pays off when the Sun kisses Venus in your cash zone on Friday. Besides money and material possessions, this alignment brings something more valuable. Precious time spent in the company of a loved one, a kind gesture or a generous act are all on the cards for Fish this week. Show your gratitude to invite more of the same.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

