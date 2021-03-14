HOROSCOPES: An old flame and a jealous frenemy. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning March 14. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Mars' link with mega asteroid Chiron delivers a meaningful connection. If you're single, this cosmic encounter helps to heal your heart. You may have kept would-be lovers at arm's length because you’re yet to forgive an old flame. This week, let that all go. Invite love back in, Aries. Coupled Rams form a profitable alliance through a social media introduction.

The Sun lights up your relaxation sphere on Saturday, making you feel like putting your feet up rather than your party shoes on. And, that's okay. You needn't make excuses if you don't feel like socialising. Real friends won't take your absence personally, and those that do need to be shown the door! Recharge your batteries minus the guilt, Taurus.

Asteroid Chiron has a knack for fixing what's broken, and this week, the cosmic healer has its sights set on a wounded friendship. Fallen out with your bestie? Regret the things you said? Chiron helps you bury the hatchet. The hardest part is making the first contact, but once you've swallowed that bitter pill, the rest of the conversation tastes like honey.





Travel is on your agenda this week. Mercury tempts your holiday zone, making an escape incredibly alluring. If you're not boarding a plane, road tripping or relaxing at a quaint B&B, you're researching future destinations. Neptune makes you cautious, but Mercury's wanderlust wins you over. Stay close to home if you must, but plan a get-away today.





Pat yourself on the back, Leo. You've come far in a short amount of time, and that's something to be proud of. This week you'll use your newly acquired skill set to show off your talents. Impress others with your progress, but be warned, a jealous frenemy wants to take you down a peg or two. Keep company with like-minded souls that want to see you succeed.

Mercury hooks you up with an old flame or new love. The choice is yours, Virgo, but you can't have both. Maidens that still burn for their ex may struggle to move on without closure. So, if it's greener pastures you seek, schedule a conversation and get answers once and for all. Couples discuss a special topic and agree on a brilliant plan that improves their lifestyle.

On Saturday, the Sun thaws out a frosty relationship. If you and your sweetheart haven't seen eye-to-eye lately, that's about to change. As if a veil has been lifted, you'll understand each other's perspective, if not wholeheartedly agree. Singles meet a high-spirited and adventurous person. But don't worry if you're not the same; in this case, opposites attract.





Finally, your head and heart land on the same page. When it comes to love, trust where your emotions lead you but bring your head into the game too. Like walking a tightrope, it’s a finely tuned balance, but you’ll walk the line beautifully. This could also apply to a creative project. Let your artistic spirit soar, but don't neglect practical details.

You want to fly but can’t get off the ground because family responsibilities tether you down. Mercury reminds you of your commitments while Venus tempts you out to play. In the end, your conscience chooses the right thing. Still, celebrating with loved ones turns out to be more fun than you thought. This week, home is where the heart is.





Heal through words when Mars embraces mega asteroid Chiron. Giving your pain a voice is like pouring salve on an emotional wound as it gets rid of residual resentments. It doesn't even matter if you don't speak directly to the person that hurt you, as long as you verbalise your thoughts. Writing a letter and burning it brings cathartic relief.

The truth comes to light as the Sun shines in your information zone. This news concerns a person or project that captivated you. Perhaps, you loved and lost, and you're carrying the burden of regret. Allow what you learn to wash away guilt, knowing that you did the best you could at the time. Now, it's time to embrace new and exciting future prospects.

Sit down with someone special to have that conversation you’ve been putting off. You may have to dig deep, but in doing so, you’ll finalise a big decision. Stop continuing to contemplate your options. The time for action is here! But you can’t move forward on your own; this requires a mutual agreement. Throw procrastination out the window and move forward without hesitation.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

